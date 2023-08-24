First Federal Bank hosts the Florida Chamber of Commerce's annual North Central Regional Business Leaders Meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank was honored to host the Florida Chamber of Commerce's annual North Central Regional Business Leaders Meeting in Gainesville, FL. Over 50 future business leaders attended the event, which was held at the historic 1908 Grand building. In addition to listening to various speakers, attendees had the opportunity to network and meet leaders from around the region.

At the beginning of 2023, John Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, assumed the role of North Central Florida Regional Chair for the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Medina has been active with the Florida Chamber for over 30 years and has served on the Board of Directors since 2010. 

Medina joined First Federal Bank in 2018 as the Chief Banking Officer before becoming President and CEO. Originally from the Dominican Republic, John spent most of his banking career at First Union National Bank/Wachovia Bank, where he gained experience as a Commercial Banker, Private Banker, Corporate HR Trainer, Financial Consultant Leader, and Area President and Community Banking Executive.

According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, by 2030, Florida is expected to be home to 3.5 million net-new residents and will need to create and fill 1.62 million new jobs. The focus of the Chamber will continue to be fostering a business-friendly climate that allows job creators to provide private-sector jobs and contribute to Florida's economy. 

First Federal Bank is dedicated to offering exceptional banking solutions to numerous business customers. Medina believes supporting organizations, like the Florida Chamber of Commerce, is paramount to the long-term economic success of Florida. The bank recognizes that strong partnerships between businesses and chambers are vital to moving the economy in a positive direction and providing employment opportunities for existing and new residents.

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

