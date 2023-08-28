First Federal Bank Kicked-Off New School Year at Suwannee High School

LAKE CITY, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank kicked-off the new school year by celebrating and commemorating with a plaque, Bulldog Bank, a student-run bank branch located within Suwannee High School. The event and plaque ceremony was attended by members of First Federal Bank, superintendent, school staff, teacher sponsors, and past and current interns of the program.

Bulldog Bank launched in 2011 and is open each school day from 7:45 am to 3:30 pm. This bank is completely student-run and supports fellow students and teachers by processing deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, making account changes, and initiating the process of opening an account.

The school leadership is grateful for the support from First Federal Bank, not only by offering students this internship opportunity but also by sharing with all students that banking knowledge is critical for their future success. Over the years, many graduates from Suwannee High School and the Bulldog Bank program have joined First Federal Bank in full-time positions.

John Medina, President and CEO, shared during the celebration the importance of financial literacy. This is an essential skill for all individuals to have in today's world, and programs like Bulldog Bank help teach students about managing their finances responsibly.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

