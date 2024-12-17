First Federal Bank Named a Top Regional Bank by Newsweek

LAKE CITY, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank has been honored as one of America's Best Regional Banks for 2025 by Newsweek. This marks the fifth consecutive year the bank has received this recognition. Newsweek, in collaboration with research firm Plant-A Insights, evaluated a bank's credit quality as well as reviewed profitability and net loans and leases, press coverage over the past two years, an independent customer survey of more than 71,000 U.S. citizens, 1.9 million social media reviews and 129 million Apple App store and Google Play store reviews. First Federal Bank is among the top 500 Regional Banks and 500 Credit Unions highlighted in the United States.

"Being recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks underscores our unwavering dedication to our customers and communities," says John A. Medina, President & CEO. "At First Federal Bank, we go beyond providing banking services by building lasting relationships and offering personalized solutions to help our customers achieve their goals. This award recognizes our commitment to serving customers and the importance of being a financially sound and stable bank. With a strong financial position and passion for serving our customers, we strive for a better banking future for all."

First Federal Bank is dedicated to helping customers reach their financial goals, whether through personalized banking, competitive lending solutions, or guidance in the home buying process. As Florida's only mutual savings bank, it reinvests profits back into its operations, enabling continuous improvement and innovation in its products and services.

To read the complete article by Newsweek, go to https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-regional-banks-credit-unions-2025.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $3.9 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank is consistently recognized with a "5-Star, Superior" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024. To learn more, visit the website at www.ffbf.com.

