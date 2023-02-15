First Federal Bank Named Best Small Bank in Florida by Newsweek for the Third Year in a Row

LAKE CITY, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, First Federal Bank was named in Newsweek's America's Best Banks 2023 as the Best Small Bank in Florida.

This distinction is the result of Newsweek evaluating their annual Best Banks rankings. With the assistance of LendingTree, Newsweek assessed more than 50 different factors from thousands of FDIC-insured banks and credit unions, including the savings and checking accounts they offer, to select the best-in-class institutions based on 26 different categories.

John A. Medina, President and CEO, First Federal Bank

"We are honored to have been recognized as Newsweek's America's Best Small Bank in Florida. At First Federal Bank, we recognize the importance of financial stability in today's economy. We provide banking solutions and services to help customers protect their assets and grow their businesses. In addition, we continuously donate resources and time to our communities' non-profit organizations in order to support their critical missions," shares John A. Medina; President & Chief Executive Officer.

As Florida's only mutual savings banks, Newsweek acknowledged First Federal's ability to be more responsive to local customer needs. Operating for over 60 years, team members strive to enhance solutions and services to ensure customers have the best experience.

To read the complete article by Newsweek, go to https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-banks-2023/best-small-bank-2023

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based mutual savings bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.7 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

SOURCE First Federal Bank