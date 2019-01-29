First Federal Bank Promotes John A. Medina to President

Before being promoted to president, Medina served as senior executive vice president and chief banking officer, with executive management responsibility for commercial lending, retail banking, marketing, and loan servicing, among other duties including implementation and management of bank objectives, policies, and helping update the bank's strategic plan. He joined First Federal in 2017 as executive vice president and chief administrative officer before being named to the senior executive team in 2018.

In his new position as president of First Federal Bank, Medina will take on new areas of focus in addition to his current leadership responsibilities. New responsibilities will include continued organic growth and expansion of the bank, including leadership on M&A opportunities; leadership of business and brand development initiatives; continued development and implementation of the bank's strategic plan; leadership of the bank's culture and commitment to both customers and the communities it serves; oversight of institutional risk management, in addition to innovation and creative development initiatives.

Medina spent the bulk of his 30-year financial services career at First Union National Bank/Wachovia Bank, where he gained experience as a commercial banker, private banker, corporate HR trainer, financial consultant leader, and eventually area president and community banking executive. He has long served the Florida communities in which he has lived and worked in many capacities, including service on numerous boards throughout the state. He currently serves as district governor of Rotary International District 6940.

"Since joining our bank, John Medina has provided executive level administrative oversight, input and guidance on many bank initiatives and has proven himself a trusted leader, earning the respect of our management team and all our associates throughout the bank," said Keith C. Leibfried, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. "He has demonstrated strengths in strategic planning, organizational management and corporate administration, and he is well-prepared to help sustain our culture and stability into the future."

Leibfried remains CEO and chairman, with primary focus on residential mortgage, regulatory and compliance oversight, board relations, strategic vision, and the promotion of First Federal's culture, business development and market visibility.

Medina becomes the third president in the bank's 56-year history, which is a testament to First Federal's commitment to maintaining their independence as a community bank, and the stability they offer to their communities, customers, and employees.

About First Federal

First Federal Bank is a community bank that was founded in the heart of North Florida in 1962 as First Federal Savings and Loan of Live Oak. Today, First Federal is a $1.8 billion-asset institution offering a full line of personal and business financial solutions, services, and loans through full-service banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central Florida, and coastal South Carolina. In addition, First Federal has mortgage lending offices in Florida, across the Southeast and Midwest, and SBA and USDA lending offices throughout Florida and in multiple states. First Federal is a mutual savings bank and continues to receive a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com .

