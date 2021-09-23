First Gold Bond in the US in 87 Years Matures

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals (http://www.monetary-metals.com/) is pleased to announce that the first gold bond issued in the United States in 87 years has matured. Investors have received back their gold principal, plus the interest they earned in gold. The bond had a one-year term, and the interest rate on invested gold was 13%.

An example of the Gold Bond Certificate investors received for investing in the bond. The certificates were printed on 24 karat gold.

Keith Weiner, the CEO of Monetary Metals, commented, "In this age of rampant speculation, gold investments that pay interest in gold reward investors with stability and yield. The first gold bond is one small step for gold investors, and one giant leap for the gold standard."

Monetary Metals announced the first gold bond in January 2021. Investors in the gold bond included high net worth individuals, Registered Investment Advisors (RIA's), family offices and institutions.

"Monetary Metals performed extensive due diligence on the borrower, and closely monitored the performance of the bond. And it paid off. My clients and I were able to obtain exposure to gold, and an attractive yield. That's a win-win in today's investment environment. I'm very pleased with the results," said Greyson Geiler, Principal of Andorra Capital LLC, a Scottsdale, Ariz. based RIA.

Weiner added, "The success of the bond proves that gold can be used to finance productive businesses. This isn't a theory anymore. It's history, and it's the future of the gold standard. Earning interest on gold, paid in gold, is a compelling and much needed alternative to the zero-interest rate policy and currency debasement we see today."

The borrower is Shine Resources, (www.shineres.com.au) an Australian-based gold-mining company founded in 2014. The bond was used to finance Shine's Chameleon gold mine, located in Kalgoorlie, a gold mining region in Western Australia.

Monetary Metals has several more gold bonds under development.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally. The company's content is widely syndicated on gold, alternative investing, and mainstream sites.

