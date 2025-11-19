Partnership to unlock over 5,000 tons of potential demand for gold yield

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals, the global leader in gold-denominated fixed income products, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AgaOne, one of Turkey's leading gold dealing, trading, and logistics companies.

The joint venture between the two firms brings the Monetary Metals Gold Yield Marketplace® platform to the massive Turkish gold market.

Monetary Metals and AgaOne Sign Agreement to Distribute Gold Yield Products in Turkey

AgaOne will provide local gold logistics for the partnership, leveraging the retail and institutional capabilities of their AGA MX trading platform and their extensive experience in the Turkish gold sector. Monetary Metals will originate new fixed income opportunities from Turkish gold industry counterparties and also offer the Turkish investment community access to all gold lease and gold bond products listed on the Monetary Metals platform.

Monetary Metals CEO Keith Weiner commented, "We are very pleased to undertake this venture with AgaOne, whom we have known and worked with for several years. Turkey is one of the most important gold markets in the world, and we are glad to combine AgaOne's extensive local capabilities with Monetary Metals' expertise and international platform liquidity".

Turkey ranks as the third-largest global consumer of gold, after India and China, and gold accounts for 15-20% of household savings on average. Turkish households own an estimated 5,000 tons of gold, which will now be eligible to earn a monthly yield under this partnership.

AgaOne CEO Gokhan Yilmaz said, "Our gold trading, logistics, and distribution expertise has been growing fast, and this offer will increase that growth even further. Gold that earns a yield should quickly become the preferred way to own gold in Turkey and beyond".

The companies are working on integration and expect to offer a yield on gold to the Turkish market by Q2 of 2026.

