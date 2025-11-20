FIRST GROUP OF CDL DRIVERS AT AMAZON JOIN TEAMSTERS

In Groundbreaking Move, Amazon Tractor-Trailer Drivers Unionize with Local 89

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind victory, Amazon CDL drivers at the SDF9 facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., have become the first group of Amazon semi-truck and tractor trailer drivers nationwide to join the Teamsters. The Amazon Transportation Operations Management (TOM) Team drivers chose representation by Teamsters Local 89.

"Amazon workers across the country will not accept crumbs from a multitrillion-dollar company that disrespects them," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "And it's not just warehouse workers or last-mile drivers who are fighting back. TOM Team drivers at SDF9 are setting a game-changing precedent for others to follow by opening the door for thousands of other Amazon CDL drivers to join the Teamsters."

"Local 89 couldn't be prouder to welcome Amazon TOM Team drivers at SDF9 to our family," said Avral Thompson, President of Local 89 and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "Our new brothers and sisters are making history by becoming the first unit of Amazon tractor-trailer drivers to unionize — but they will not be the last. Amazon Teamsters are on the frontlines fighting back against this greedy corporate giant."

The drivers, who transport freight across Amazon properties and facilities, have been quietly organizing for more than a year to prevent Amazon from union busting. The company is notorious for spending tens of millions of dollars annually on attempts to break workers' unions. The new Teamsters are fighting for industry-standard pay, improved working conditions, and an end to Amazon's pattern of instituting arbitrary new policies.

"We're joining the Teamsters to protect our rights and fight for a better future for ourselves, our families, and every Amazon TOM Team member," said Jeffrey King, a TOM Team driver at SDF9. "It doesn't matter if you're in a warehouse or driving a truck, Amazon treats all its workers as disposable. We are ready to take this fight across the country and make Amazon understand the strength of worker power."

The Kentucky drivers join nearly 10,000 Amazon workers across five states who have organized with the Teamsters, adding momentum to a growing nationwide movement to organize with the Teamsters at Amazon.

