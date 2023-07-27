First Horizon Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

27 Jul, 2023, 11:49 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 25, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Continue Reading
First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023.
First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023.

The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

  1. Direct recommendations – (General work topics): The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer.
  2. Direct recommendations – (Topics relevant to women): To focus on topics which are in general more relevant for women, women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation & career, and pay equity.
  3. Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively concerning diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.
  4. Diversity among Top Executives / Board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

"I am proud to work for a predominantly female organization that is consistently recognized for its commitment to gender diversity, equitable opportunities and an inclusive work environment," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We continue to pay close attention to the changing dynamics of the workforce and evolve our practices to achieve performance goals while fostering work life balance."

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

Also from this source

First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

First Horizon Launches New Podcast Featuring Clients Who Have Brought Their Bucket Lists to Life Tune In to Hear from Bob Emmer, Coach Heupel, Slim & Husky's, and More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.