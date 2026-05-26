First Horizon Bank and First Horizon Coliseum Announce New Shareable Fan Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") and First Horizon Coliseum are proud to announce a bold new shareable fan experience and photo opportunity designed to capture the excitement of Coliseum guests attending live events at the storied regional venue.

First Horizon Coliseum - Greensboro, NC

A custom-built, 10-foot-long replica event ticket display will be installed this week, at the main entrance ramp on the south end of the Coliseum. Designed to resemble a classic admission ticket, the oversized event ticket features a lighted marquee-style center panel with interchangeable lettering that will highlight Coliseum events.

"By sponsoring this experience, First Horizon is playing a role in creating connections that make this dynamic region a vibrant place to live and work," said Laura Bunn, Executive Vice President and Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon. "Our investment in the Coliseum reflects our commitment to the community by supporting local venues that bring people together."

The front of the illuminated sign features the "Memories on the Horizon" tagline and the reverse side, visible after exiting the Coliseum, includes "Thank You for Visiting!" and "Come back and make more memories with us," messages, encouraging guests to snap a final photo on their way out. Its placement ensures high visibility for guests attending the venue's wide variety of live events.

"This installation is a bold, fun reminder of what makes the Triad and the Coliseum so special to our region," said Todd Williams, Triad Market President for First Horizon Bank. "First Horizon is proud to be part of so many memorable experiences that bring our community together and enrich the lives of the people who live here."

"This addition not only enhances our main entrance but creates a natural gathering point for guests," said Scott Johnson, General Manager of the Coliseum for Oak View Group. "People want to document experiences in a way that feels unique. This display gives them a built-in moment to celebrate—whether it's their first concert, a big game or a graduation."

The display was designed by Greensboro Complex graphic designer Jack Wilson and fabricated by Signage Industries of Greensboro, N.C.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank