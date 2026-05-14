First Horizon Bank Named a 2026 VETS Indexes Employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced it has earned a spot on the VETS Indexes Employer Awards list.

"We are honored to be recognized a second time by VETS Indexes," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "This designation reflects our ongoing commitment to building meaningful career pathways for veterans and it underscores the value veterans bring to fellow First Horizon associates, our clients and communities."

First Horizon Bank has been recognized as a 2026 VETS Indexes Employer

In its fifth year, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to hiring, retaining, promoting and supporting military veterans. Award recipients are selected based on responses to VETS Indexes' comprehensive survey.

Visit www.vetsindexes.com to see the full list of companies recognized as VETS Indexes Employers.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank