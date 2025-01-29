First Horizon Bank Becomes First Presenting Sponsor of DPAC

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) and First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) have announced an exciting new partnership, marking a significant milestone for both organizations. Under this multiyear sponsorship agreement, First Horizon Bank will become the first-ever Presenting Sponsor of DPAC, a theater that has been annually ranked among the top five performing arts centers in the nation for more than a decade. DPAC is celebrated for presenting some of the biggest shows and stars in the world in an intimate 2,700-seat setting, where the guest experience reigns supreme.

Durham Performing Arts Center Exterior Sign DPAC presented by First Horizon logo

"We are proud to welcome First Horizon Bank as the presenting sponsor of DPAC," said Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams. "First Horizon is a strong community and business partner in Durham and throughout the Triangle region, and this new partnership will only serve to further enhance the tremendous asset that DPAC is to our city."

"At First Horizon, we are committed to supporting organizations that enhance the cultural and economic vibrancy of our communities," said Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "DPAC, now proudly Presented by First Horizon, is a nationally recognized leader in the performing arts and a cornerstone of creativity in our region. We are honored to partner with such a storied venue, reflecting our shared commitment to excellence and delivering extraordinary experiences to all who visit."

"We are excited to collaborate with First Horizon Bank, a community partner that shares our passion for bringing spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concerts and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds to the Triangle," said Bob Klaus, General Manager of DPAC. "This partnership will allow us to further our commitment to providing legendary red carpet customer service and creating one-of-a-kind experiences that resonate across the region."

DPAC's dedication to excellence and First Horizon's focus on community investment come together in this dynamic new partnership, ensuring a bright and vibrant future for live entertainment in Durham and beyond.

About DPAC

At DPAC, we are proud to present some of the biggest shows and stars in the world in an intimate 2,700-seat setting where the guest experience reigns supreme. For over 15-years DPAC has been ranked among the top-five theaters and performing arts centers in the U.S., won the prestigious IEBA Theater of the Year Award plus been nominated alongside some of the most iconic venues in America by Billboard and Pollstar magazines for their annual Theater of the Year awards.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting up to 600,000 guests per year to its 250 plus performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concerts and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds.

DPAC is managed by Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), two of the country's most successful theatre producers, presenters, and venue management companies under a long-term operation agreement with the City of Durham. One of the most successful public-private partnerships of its kind, DPAC has generated over $1 billion dollars in measured economic impact since its opening in 2008.

For more information, please visit: www.DPACnc.com

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

