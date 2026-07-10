First Horizon Bank Strengthens Leadership in Cookeville and Sparta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announces new leadership for Cookeville and Sparta, underscoring the bank's client-first approach and ongoing commitment to the Upper Cumberland Region. John Hanson has been named Cookeville Market President, Mandy Mathis has been named Private Client Banking Relationship Manager and Sherry Maybury and Jennefer Willard have been promoted to Banking Center Managers in Cookeville and Sparta.

John Hanson brings more than 20 years of experience across commercial banking, small business lending, agricultural finance, credit analysis and banking center leadership. As Cookeville Market President, he will lead market strategy, community investments and will help connect clients to the financial services they need.

Mandy Mathis has been named Vice President, Private Banking Relationship Manager. A 20-year First Horizon Bank associate, Mathis began her career as a teller and most recently served as the Cookeville Main Banking Center Manager. In this newly established role in Cookeville, Mathis will deliver tailored deposit, lending and cash management solutions for high–net–worth clients.

Sherry Maybury, with more than 40 years of banking experience and 20 years in retail leadership, has been appointed Cookeville Main Banking Center Manager. Previously, she led the Sparta Market as Banking Center Manager. Maybury will now lead the high-achieving retail team in Cookeville, advancing service excellence and providing clients with expertise and practical solutions to help them reach their financial goals.

Jennefer Willard has been promoted to Sparta Banking Center Manager. In her new role, she will strengthen client relationships and lead a high-performing team focused on exceptional service. Willard has been with First Horizon Bank since 2022 and has more than 30 years of experience in retail and client service.

"We are pleased to announce new leadership and promotions in our Cookeville and Sparta markets," said Greg Wilson, Maryville Market President and Community Bank Executive for First Horizon Bank. "These associates are respected within the bank, across the greater Cookeville and Sparta areas and share a deep dedication to serving clients and their communities."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank