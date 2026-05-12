Wanda Weinberger Joins First Horizon Bank as Banking Center Manager of Pan American Life Location

NEW ORLEANS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) is pleased to announce that Wanda Weinberger has joined the company as Banking Center Manager of its Pan American Life location at 601 Poydras Street in New Orleans.

In her role, Weinberger will oversee the daily operations and client experience at the Pan American Life location while leading a team focused on relationship-driven banking and personalized financial solutions for clients throughout the Greater New Orleans area.

Wanda Weinberger - First Horizon Banking Center Manager

Weinberger has more than 35 years of banking and financial services experience, with an extensive background in consumer lending, mortgage lending, branch management, operations and client relationship management. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions with several financial institutions including Frost Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Texans Credit Union and ASI Federal Credit Union.

"We are excited to welcome Wanda to First Horizon Bank," said Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans Market President for First Horizon Bank. "Her leadership experience, client-first mindset and dedication to building relationships make her an outstanding addition to our New Orleans banking team."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank