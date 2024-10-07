Arena to be Named First Horizon Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon"), in a landmark partnership agreement with the City of Greensboro and Oak View Group, managers and operators of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, will become the first naming rights partner at the 65-year-old complex, renaming the venue the First Horizon Coliseum. Terms of the multi-year agreement that immediately goes into effect were not released.

First Horizon Bank to Become First Naming Rights Partner of Greensboro Coliseum

The new partnership with First Horizon Bank was secured by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome First Horizon Bank, a fantastic community and business partner here in Greensboro, as our naming rights partner at the Coliseum," said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. "We are grateful to Oak View Group, who, in their first year of operating our beautiful facilities, helped us attract and secure First Horizon as the first naming rights partner in the venue's 65-year history. With Oak View Group as our operator and First Horizon as our naming rights partner, the First Horizon Coliseum is poised to be a top entertainment destination and a tremendous asset for our community that will continue to attract events that generate millions of dollars in economic impact for our region."

"We are thrilled to unveil the new name for this historic coliseum which marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for First Horizon Bank and our community. First Horizon Bank is honored to continue the legacy of this iconic venue," said Todd Williams, Triad Market President. "The coliseum has been a symbol of unity, culture and sports for generations, and we are confident that this new era will bring even more memorable moments and opportunities for everyone."

"The addition of a naming rights partner greatly enhances the Coliseum's profile and appeal on a national level," said Scott Johnson, Oak View Group's General Manager of First Horizon Coliseum. "First Horizon Bank is a great community partner and we look forward to working with them on marketing initiatives that will amplify their brand and provide additional exposure for the Coliseum and our tremendous variety of events."

"Securing a naming rights partner was a top priority in our first year in Greensboro," said Greg O'Dell, President of Venue Management, Oak View Group. "We are excited for the future here in Greensboro as we seek new opportunities for the First Horizon Coliseum that further generate excitement and more indelible moments for this iconic and revered venue. First Horizon Bank is the perfect partner to help us."

"At Oak View Group, we like to create true partnerships that connect world-class brands with our world-class properties, and this naming rights agreement with First Horizon Bank, is exactly that," said Dan Griffis, President, Global Partnerships, Oak View Group. "Naming rights are an integral part of a venue's brand identity and a vehicle that helps build a loyal fan base in a market. First Horizon Bank is a terrific partner who will tremendously help us enhance the Coliseum's initiatives through imaginative and creative customer activations across the region."

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

