First Horizon Bank Welcomes Benjamin Hymel as Business Banking Group Manager in Houma

NEW ORLEANS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Benjamin Hymel has joined its Acadiana Business Banking team as a Business Banking Group Manager.

Hymel brings more than 20 years of banking and financial services experience to the team. Prior to joining First Horizon, he held roles with J.P. Morgan Chase and Capital One Bank.

Ben Hymel, First Horizon Bank

"Ben's experience, leadership and client-first approach make him an outstanding addition to our team," said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market President for First Horizon. "His ability to build relationships and support the growth of local businesses will strengthen how we serve clients."

Tony Adams, Gulf States Regional President for First Horizon, added, "We're excited to welcome Ben to the team and confident in the value he will bring to our clients across the region. He brings a depth of experience and a strong understanding of how to support businesses at every stage."

Active in the community, Hymel has served as president of the Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Club, as a board member of the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence and is a member of South Central Industrial Association.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank