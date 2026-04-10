First Horizon Bank Welcomes Colin O'Flynn and Paul Delord to New Orleans Team

NEW ORLEANS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank announces the expansion of its New Orleans banking team with the addition of two experienced banking professionals: Colin O'Flynn, Senior Commercial Relationship Manager and Paul Delord, Private Client Relationship Manager.

O'Flynn has more than 14 years of experience and most recently served as a Commercial Banking Relationship Manager with Hancock Whitney. In addition to his expertise in commercial and industrial lending, O'Flynn has extensive market knowledge, an established client network across the New Orleans market and strong community connections through his involvement with the Fore!Kids Foundation.

As a Private Client Relationship Manager and Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Delord has more than 17 years of experience in wealth management and financial planning and previously served as a Wealth Advisor and Assistant Vice President at Hancock Whitney Bank. Delord maintains his CFP®, CBEC®, Series 7 and 66 licenses, as well as Louisiana Life and Health Insurance licenses.

"We are pleased to welcome Colin and Paul to First Horizon," said Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans Market President. "Their experience and commitment to building client relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our New Orleans banking team."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank