First Horizon Bank Welcomes Kevin Piker as Commercial Relationship Manager

LAFAYETTE, La., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Kevin Piker has joined the organization as Commercial Relationship Manager serving the Acadiana Market.

Piker brings more than 25 years of banking and commercial lending experience to First Horizon Bank. In his new role, he will focus on helping businesses throughout Acadiana achieve their financial goals through customized banking solutions and relationship-driven service.

Kevin Piker, First Horizon Bank

Prior to joining First Horizon Bank, Piker held roles with Capital One, JD Bank and JPMorgan Chase, where he built extensive experience in commercial banking and client relationship management.

"Kevin's experience and commitment to building lasting client relationships make him a strong addition to our commercial banking team," said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market President for First Horizon Bank. "We are excited to welcome him to First Horizon and look forward to the impact he will make as we continue expanding our team and serving businesses throughout Acadiana."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank