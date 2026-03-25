First Horizon Bank Welcomes Meghan Donelon as Commercial Banking Group Manager in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) is pleased to announce that Meghan Donelon has rejoined its New Orleans Commercial Banking team as a Commercial Banking Group Manager, bringing extensive leadership experience and strong community connections to the organization.

Meghan Donelon, First Horizon Bank, Commercial Banking Group Manager

Donelon began her career with IBERIABANK in 2008 as an intern and joined the bank's Management Training Program in 2009. She was later promoted to Commercial Banking Relationship Manager in New Orleans, where she built strong client relationships and delivered strategic financial solutions. In 2020, she advanced to Commercial Banking Group Manager in Dallas, Texas, leading a high-performing team and driving business growth.

In 2021, Donelon was named New Orleans Market President for Red River Bank, where she further strengthened her leadership capabilities and expanded her impact across the region. Her return to First Horizon marks a full-circle moment, bringing her experience and insight back to the market where her career began.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meghan back to First Horizon Bank," said Tony Adams, Gulf States Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "Her proven leadership, deep market knowledge and commitment to client success make her an exceptional addition to our New Orleans team. We are confident she will play a key role in continuing to grow and strengthen our commercial banking franchise across the region."

Donelon is actively engaged in the New Orleans community, serving as Incoming Board Chair of United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Treasurer of the Board of Trustees for the New Orleans Museum of Art and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Academy of the Sacred Heart. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is a member of the Jefferson Business Council and serves on the board of GNO, Inc., further reflecting her deep commitment to civic and economic development in the region.

Her leadership has been recognized through numerous honors, including the Biz New Orleans Biz500 (2023–2025) and the New Orleans CityBusiness Power 50 (2024), among other distinctions.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank