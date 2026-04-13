First Horizon Bank Welcomes Rite Moisio as Director of Private Client Banking for the New Orleans Market

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Rite Moisio has joined the First Horizon team as Director of Private Client Banking for the New Orleans market. She brings extensive experience in private banking and wealth management, with a strong focus on serving high-net-worth individuals and families.

Rite Moisio, First Horizon Bank

Prior to joining First Horizon, Moisio began her career in New Orleans serving as Vice President and Private Banker at JP Morgan Chase. In 2013, she transitioned to Hancock Whitney, where she held leadership roles within the Private Bank, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Team Lead of the New Orleans Wealth Management group. Over the course of her career, she has developed deep client relationships across the Gulf South.

"Rite is a proven leader with a strong track record of serving clients and building high-performing teams," said Tony Adams, Gulf States Regional President for First Horizon. "Her expertise and passion for the New Orleans community align with our strategy as we continue to grow our Private Banking presence across this market."

In addition to her professional experience, Moisio is actively involved in the New Orleans community and has supported several nonprofit organizations focused on youth development, education and community well-being.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank