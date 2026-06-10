First Horizon Banker Christopher Tusa Joins Habitat for Humanity STW Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Christopher Tusa, Assistant Vice President and Business Banking Relationship Manager, has joined the Habitat for Humanity STW Board of Directors.

Tusa has served First Horizon commercial and business banking clients for more than five years and has been in the industry since 2013. He is known for a practical, client-first approach and a commitment to building lasting partnerships across Louisiana's Northshore and the greater New Orleans area.

Chris Tusa - First Horizon Bank

"I'm proud to serve on the STW board. As someone who works alongside local business owners every day, I know how stability at home fuels success at work and out in the community," said Chris Tusa. "It's an honor to support Habitat's mission to build strength and stability across New Orleans."

"Christopher brings practical financial acumen and a heart for service. His leadership will help us accelerate innovative collaborations and deliver safe, well-appointed and affordable homes for more families in St. Tammy West," said Terri Gage, Habitat for Humanity STW President and CEO.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank