First Horizon Corporation honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes Recognized Employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that the company has earned the designation of VETS Indexes Recognized Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes the organization's commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

Click this link to see the full slate of awardees: https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024

"The diligent efforts of First Horizon Corporation to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization a highly coveted VETS Indexes Employer Award," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, First Horizon Corporation demonstrated a strong dedication to veteran employment. Congratulations to First Horizon Corporation on this achievement!" Altman said.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

"First Horizon is committed to elevating equity in all facets of our business and is proud to be recognized for this award," says Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at First Horizon Bank. "Providing professional opportunities to current and prospective associates and their families who have proudly served our country is a top priority."

For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click this link: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About VETS Indexes:

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation