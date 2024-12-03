First Horizon Corporation to post fixed income investor materials on December 3, 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN) announced today that it will post fixed income investor materials for analysts via the events and presentations section of the First Horizon Investor Relations website at https://ir.firsthorizon.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. by 8 a.m. CT this morning. First Horizon expects to provide these materials to analysts at upcoming meetings and conferences.

Disclaimers and Other Information

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

