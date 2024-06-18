First Horizon Foundation Awards $1.6 Million to Grants for Good Recipients

160 Nonprofits Receive $10,000 Grants for Advancing Community Development

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced the recipients of the Grants for Good campaign. In honor of the bank's 160th anniversary and after receiving more than 3,500 applications, the First Horizon Foundation awarded $1.6 million to 160 nonprofits across the bank's footprint that have made a significant impact on the development and stability of their communities.

First Horizon announces recipients of the $1.6 million Grants for Good campaign.

"We are honored to recognize these outstanding nonprofit organizations through the Grants for Good campaign," said First Horizon Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan. "Their dedication to uplifting those in need, fostering sustainable growth and fortifying resilience through various initiatives is truly inspiring. We are proud to support these organizations who share our dedication to shaping a brighter tomorrow for our communities."

The full list of Grants for Good recipients can be found here . A total of 160 grants of $10,000 each were awarded by the First Horizon Foundation to nonprofit organizations dedicated to strengthening their communities. The campaign was open to any 501(c)(3) organization eligible to receive funding from First Horizon Foundation. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges composed of First Horizon associates.

For more information about the First Horizon Foundation, please visit www.firsthorizonfoundation.com .

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $150 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation