First Horizon Leaders Recognized at American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking Conference

MEMPHIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to recognize three leaders named as American Banker's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Banking™ honorees. The multi-day event held in New York brought together top executives and rising stars from across the financial services industry for leadership development, peer learning, networking and recognition.

Representing First Horizon among this year's honorees were:

Hope Dmuchowski , Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, was named to The Most Powerful Women in Banking 2025 list, highlighting senior executives making significant contributions across the financial services sector. Dmuchowski also served as a panelist at the conference.

Tammy LoCascio , Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, was named to The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Women to Watch 2025 list, honoring executives demonstrating exceptional leadership and measurable business results. LoCascio also led a roundtable discussion at the conference.

Sophia Kearney-Lederman, Senior Economist, FHN Financial, was named to The Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance: NEXT 2025 list, celebrating accomplished women under 40 shaping the future of banking and finance.

"Each year, the Most Powerful Women in Banking program spotlights top leadership in our industry," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "We were proud to see Hope, Tammy and Sophia honored among this accomplished group of women and to have them contribute their voices to conversations that are driving meaningful change across the landscape of banking and finance."

Learn more about The Most Powerful Women in Banking here .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

