First Horizon Named a Winner of a 2023 Webex Champion Award

First Horizon Corporation

Nov. 15, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that the company has been named a winner of a 2023 Webex Champion Award.

The Webex Champion Awards recognize customers who are excelling at hybrid work, customer experience, leading innovation, and empowering collaboration with Webex. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of Cisco executives reviewed entries using multiple criteria, including quantifiable metrics, out-of-the-box thinking, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

First Horizon received the 2023 WebexOne Champion Award for Customer Experience Extraordinaire. The award recognizes a company that leverages Webex Contact Center solutions to reimagine the customer journey and create customer delight. The company was recognized and received the award at WebexOne 2023, the preeminent destination for experiencing the transformative power of AI and driving the future of hybrid work and customer experience.

"Webex's annual Champion Awards recognize the customers who are reimagining hybrid work and customer experience to pioneer change in their organizations," said Aruna Ravichandran, Webex SVP and Chief Marketing & Customer Officer. "Webex is proud to recognize our incredible customers that are driving transformation and innovation in the evolving hybrid work and customer experience landscape."

"First Horizon is committed to providing an excellent customer experience to our clients and colleagues. The cloud contact center solution we utilized from Webex enabled us to significantly increase our self-service rate which allow our agents to better serve our clients" commented First Horizon's Chief Operations Officer Tammy LoCascio.

More information about First Horizon as a Webex Champion Award can be found here.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com. 

