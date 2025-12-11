First Horizon Named to Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that it has been named to the Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2025 list. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 140,000 women working at U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees.

Survey participants were asked to rate their current employers in areas that include: pay equity, advancement opportunities, parental leave, work-life balance and benefits for childcare or eldercare. Responses from the previous three years were considered and Statista survey analysts also considered the percentage of women in executive and board positions in the survey ranking.

"Our associates are the heart of First Horizon. Being named to Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2025 list affirms our focus on listening to our associates, investing in their growth and creating a positive environment where everyone can do their best work for our clients and communities," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "We will continue to invest in meaningful development, opportunities for advancement and flexible tools and technology that help our associates build rewarding careers."

