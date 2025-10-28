First Horizon Names Sital K. Mody to its Board of Directors

Mody is President of the Natural Gas Pipelines Group and a Vice President of Kinder Morgan, Inc., a publicly traded energy infrastructure company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced the election of Sital K. Mody, 54, as an independent director to the First Horizon Corporation Board of Directors and the First Horizon Bank Board of Directors.

Mody is President of the Natural Gas Pipelines Group and a Vice President of Kinder Morgan, Inc. ("KMI"), a publicly traded energy infrastructure company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Since 2023, he has been responsible for all commercial and operational activities of KMI's Natural Gas Pipelines Group.

Sital K. Mody, Independent Director, First Horizon Corporation Board of Directors and First Horizon Bank Board of Directors

Prior to assuming his current role, Mody served in a variety of leadership positions at KMI, including President of the Midstream Group from 2018 to 2023, where he oversaw key strategic and operational initiatives. Mody joined El Paso Corporation in 2001, where he worked in various roles of increasing responsibility; El Paso ultimately was acquired by KMI in 2012. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Deloitte, Tenneco Inc. and The Coca Cola Company from 1992 to 2001.

"Sital brings extensive public company experience with a proven record in operations, strategic planning, finance and accounting, human capital management, and environmental stewardship," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Horizon. "His executive leadership and broad expertise will bring valuable perspective to our Board and our company. We welcome Sital to the Board as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities."

First Horizon Lead Director Colin Reed added, "We are pleased to welcome Sital to the First Horizon Board of Directors. His leadership in a dynamic industry and his deep understanding of operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to guide our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our clients and delivering consistent value to shareholders."

Mody received his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

For more information about the First Horizon Board of Directors, please visit: Corporate Governance - Board of Directors - First Horizon Corporation.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

