First Horizon Receives 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence Award from America Saves

List Honors Financial Institutions For Contributions Made During Military Saves Week 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank, the banking subsidiary of First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has received a coveted Designation of Savings Excellence (DOSE) Award from America Saves. The award is designed specifically to honor financial institutions with the greatest impact during Military Saves Week. The honorees were chosen from hundreds of credit unions and banks that participated in a week-long celebration to encourage the service members in their audience to hit pause and check in on their finances.

"As protectors of our nation, the stability of our military families must be centered, and financial stability is an ongoing factor in military readiness," said Kia McCallister-Young, director of America Saves. "Our current economy—with inflation, workplace shifts, and housing crises—has caused a compounded financial strain on the most vulnerable among us, including the military community at-large. Having financial institutions that are committed to changing the narrative and providing practical strategies, tips, and resources that move people to action is essential in the strength of our Armed Forces. Getting a front-row seat in seeing how these banks and credit unions go above and beyond for military families is a true honor. It is with great joy that we get the opportunity to recognize their profound work and impact."

The impact of Military Saves Week 2023 spanned not only across the country but also the globe, impacting more than 16.4M individuals and reaching as far as Germany, South Korea and Japan. In addition to reaching millions of individuals, participating financial institutions also reported a deposit total of $108,445,911.26 into new and existing savings or wealth-building accounts. All participating banks and credit unions were considered for the DOSE Award with final honors bestowed upon those that recorded the highest number of new accounts opened and the largest amount deposited into new or existing savings accounts.

"The financial wellness of all our clients is top of mind for First Horizon. We recognize the unique challenges that many clients face and are committed to providing the best resources and counsel to each of them. We thank Military Saves and the Consumer Federation of America for instilling and recognizing positive savings habits around the world," said Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer at First Horizon Bank.  

To learn more about Military Saves and year-round efforts to support service members and their families, visit https://militarysaves.org/.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

