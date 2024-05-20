First Horizon Recognized in 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards

Earned 19 awards for U.S. Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized in the 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, earning 19 recognitions in the U.S. Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking categories.

The winners of the prestigious 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Greenwich Best Brand Awards stand out for their ability to combine high quality day-to-day service, innovative banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance.

"First Horizon is proud to be recognized as a leader in Small Business and Middle Market Banking," said, Regional Bank President Anthony Restel. "The Greenwich awards are based on client feedback, and knowing that our clients trust our organization and find value in the relationships they have with their bankers validates our commitment to provide unparalleled service and exceptional products."

Coalition Greenwich, the leading provider of data and analytics on the financial services industry, interviewed nearly 20,000 businesses and evaluated over 500 banks across the United States. In their evaluations, the Middle Market Banking category is representative of companies with $10MM-$500MM in annual revenue, and Small Business Banking is companies with $1MM-$10MM in annual revenue.

First Horizon received the following 2023 Greenwich Awards:

Middle Market Banking

Cash Management - Customer Service

Overall Satisfaction with RM

Small Business Banking

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand - Trust

Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships

Cash Management - Customer Service

Cash Management - Making Commercial Payments Easier

Cash Management - Overall Product Capabilities

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (South)

Cash Management- Ease of Product Implementation

Data and Analytics Driven Insights

Industry Understanding

Likelihood to Recommend

Likelihood to Recommend (South)

Overall Satisfaction (South)

Overall Satisfaction with RM

RM Proactively Provides Advice

RM Proactively Provides Advice (South)

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

