First Horizon Signs Statement of Support for the Guard and the Reserve

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan has signed the Statement of Support for the Guard and the Reserve. The Statement is facilitated by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and has been signed by a wide range of companies and organizations across the United States.

First Horizon leaders and associates join ESGR representatives for the Company’s signing of the Statement of Support. Pictured l. to r.: Dr. Anthony C. Hood (Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer), Erin Pryor (Chief Marketing Officer), Amy Moffitt (Regional Marketing), Alexander Rogers (ESGR), Bryan Jordan (President and CEO), Ernest Benson (ESGR), Sonja Lavender (Senior Business Analyst and U.S. Army Reserve), John Gurney (Sales Manager and U.S. Army Reserve)

The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR's effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve. The intent of the program is to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

By signing the statement, First Horizon pledges that:

We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans.

We will continually recognize and support our country's Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

"First Horizon is honored to sign this statement of support and understands that supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation's Guard and Reserve units," said First Horizon Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan.

