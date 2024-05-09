First Horizon Signs Statement of Support for the Guard and the Reserve

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

May 09, 2024, 15:45 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan has signed the Statement of Support for the Guard and the Reserve. The Statement is facilitated by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and has been signed by a wide range of companies and organizations across the United States.

Continue Reading
First Horizon leaders and associates join ESGR representatives for the Company’s signing of the Statement of Support. Pictured l. to r.: Dr. Anthony C. Hood (Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer), Erin Pryor (Chief Marketing Officer), Amy Moffitt (Regional Marketing), Alexander Rogers (ESGR), Bryan Jordan (President and CEO), Ernest Benson (ESGR), Sonja Lavender (Senior Business Analyst and U.S. Army Reserve), John Gurney (Sales Manager and U.S. Army Reserve)
First Horizon leaders and associates join ESGR representatives for the Company’s signing of the Statement of Support. Pictured l. to r.: Dr. Anthony C. Hood (Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer), Erin Pryor (Chief Marketing Officer), Amy Moffitt (Regional Marketing), Alexander Rogers (ESGR), Bryan Jordan (President and CEO), Ernest Benson (ESGR), Sonja Lavender (Senior Business Analyst and U.S. Army Reserve), John Gurney (Sales Manager and U.S. Army Reserve)

The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR's effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve. The intent of the program is to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

By signing the statement, First Horizon pledges that:

  • We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.
  • We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
  • We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans.
  • We will continually recognize and support our country's Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

"First Horizon is honored to sign this statement of support and understands that supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation's Guard and Reserve units," said First Horizon Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan.

For more information on First Horizon's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, please visit Diversity and Inclusion – First Horizon Bank.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

Also from this source

First Horizon Bank Teaches Financial Literacy Skills to more than 7,000 Students

First Horizon Bank Teaches Financial Literacy Skills to more than 7,000 Students

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce its participation in the American Bankers Association (ABA)...
First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics