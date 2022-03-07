First International Bank of Israel Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Financial Highlights

Net profit of the First International Bank in 2021 was NIS 1,405 million , an increase of 87.3% compared to 2020, and return on equity of 14.7%;

Net profit of NIS 333 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 58.6% year over year and return on equity: 14%;

Growth in credit to the public of 10.8% in 2021 and 5.4% in the fourth quarter;

The Bank continued to increase efficiencies and the efficiency ratio improved in 2021 to 58.3%;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets of 11.46%;

Profitability

Record profit for the First International Bank: 2021 net profit for the Group was NIS 1,405 million, as compared to NIS 750 million in 2020, representing growth of 87.3%. Return on equity was 14.7%, as compared to return on equity of 8.6% in 2020.

In the fourth quarter, net profit amounted to NIS 333 million, as compared to NIS 210 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020, representing growth of 58.6% and return on equity of 14.0%.

Growth and Efficiency

The First International Bank continued its consistent growth trend, which is reflected across all areas of operations.

Bank revenues increased by 9.4% in 2021 year over year and amounted to NIS 4,550 million. Net financing income increased by 11.2% year over year, and amounted to NIS 3,097 million. Commission income showed growth of 5.3%, and amounted to NIS 1,444 million, commission income from capital market operations grew at a rate of 7.3%.

Credit to the public increased by 10.8% over the past year, and reached NIS 102,240 million. The growth in credit was characterized by the diverse distribution of credit and the maintenance of the Group's balanced risk management policy. The residential loan portfolio grew by 13.8%, the small business segment grew by 11.5%, the middle market segment by 13.3%, the large businesses segment by 11.0%, and credit to the household segment grew by 6.0%.

In the fourth quarter, credit to the public grew by 5.4% compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

Growth was also reflected in the capital market and investment consulting fields: The customer asset portfolio (deposits and securities) increased in the past year by 13.5%, and amounted to NIS 601 billion.

The First International Bank continued to improve its efficiencies – the efficiency ratio amounted to 58.3% in 2021, an improvement when compared with 61.8% in 2020.

Operating and other expenses increased by 3.2% in 2021, as compared to the corresponding period last year. The growth was due to an increase in salary expenses due to the adjustment of the variable compensation component related to the profitability of the Bank. Likewise, salary expenses for the year included settlement expenses due to the early retirement plan that had mostly been implemented in the fourth quarter of 2021. The efficiency measures applied by the Bank and the early retirement plan implemented towards the end of 2021, led to a reduction of 4.6% in the average number of positions at the Bank versus that at year-end 2020.

Financial Stability

The growth trend related to the capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank continued, growing by 9.4% in 2021 (a growth of NIS 862 million), and as of December 31, 2021, amounted to NIS 10,003 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 11.46% as compared to the required regulatory ratio of 8.25%, a difference of 3.2% (or 2.2% when excluding the easing of regulatory capital requirements). This is the highest difference in the Israeli banking system.

The Board of Directors of the Bank today approved a dividend distribution, amounting to NIS 165 million, comprising 50% of net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. This in addition to a dividend of NIS 215 million distributed in January 2022. Over the year 2021, the Bank distributed dividends, totaling NIS 545 million. The dividend annual return as at December 31, 2021, was 6.07%.

Quality of the Credit Portfolio

Income in respect of credit losses in 2021 amounted to NIS 216 million (a reversed provision of 0.23%), as compared to expenses of NIS 464 million (a provision of 0.52%) in 2020.

The income in respect of credit losses recorded in 2021 was mostly due to the reduction in the collective provision, which itself was due to improvements in macro-economic indices and indicators pointing at the risk level inherent in the credit portfolio of the Bank and from the continued reduction in the volume of debts, the repayment of which had been deferred (which comprised of 0.08% of total credit to the public).

In 2020, expenses in respect of credit losses was mostly due to the growth in the collective allowance following the continued changes in the macro-economic environment due to the Corona pandemic and the prevailing uncertainty and its impact on the economy and condition of borrowers.

Innovation and Digital

The First International Bank continues to develop innovative products and services on its mobile application and website, resulting in high usage rates and high customer satisfaction.

2021 was the year in which the First International Bank entered the world of digital wallets: at the beginning of the year, the digital wallet FibiPay was developed, and in addition, the Bank offered its customers Apple Pay and Google Pay services.

With the introduction of open banking and "Transfer at a click," the First International Bank was the first to introduce MultiBank, a multi-banking aggregation allowing service comparison, and increased ability to compete. In addition, the Bank introduced a variety of innovations and upgrades in its digital activity in investment fields on which the Bank is focused and is leading: the consulting system Advise.Me, pension consultation, mortgage consultation (including a digital application for applying for a mortgage and obtaining an approval in principle), as well as innovations for business customers with respect to foreign currency and guarantees.

The First International Bank continues to invest in the development of innovative digital services that bring about improved and a more efficient service to customers.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, President and CEO of the First International Bank Group stated, "The results we have presented for 2021 reflect the growth of the Bank across all its strategic focus areas: it reflects accelerated growth across both credit and customer assets. It is important to emphasize the high level of profitability of The First International Bank over time, with a low level of volatility while maintaining a high level of stability.

"These days, I note the two years of the global health crisis which has affected the whole world in both social and economic aspects. All throughout this period, the First International Bank strictly continued to provide customers with assistance and support, which has been characterized by the deferral of loan repayments, extension of credit to businesses and households, and we initiated investment consultation services during the periods of volatility and uncertainty in financial markets. Furthermore, the Bank developed diverse innovative digital tools across all areas of operation, facilitating and enabling the obtaining of service more efficient, especially in a socially-distanced reality. The high stability of the Bank together with strong management, enabled us to overcome the crisis in the best possible form, with continued growth, efficiency and innovation.

"As the first Bank to introduce a comparative system on the basis of open banking - the MultiBank system - the First International Bank will continue to compete and grow in the fields in which are a leader – the investments market, as well as in our various fields of banking activity. The Bank, as a creator of competition, will continue to develop innovative digital offerings and bring our customers competitive offerings."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES























Principal financial ratios

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017



















percent Execution indices



















Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank 14.7% 8.6% 10.5% 9.3% 9.1% Return on average assets 0.82% 0.49% 0.63% 0.54% 0.52% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.46% 11.18% 10.81% 10.51% 10.38% Leverage ratio 5.34% 5.29% 5.81% 5.76% 5.50% Liquidity coverage ratio(1) 128% 150% 128% 122% 123% Net stable funding ratio(2) 147%







Ratio of total income to average assets 2.6% 2.7% 3.0% 3.0% 2.9% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets 1.6% 1.7% 1.9% 1.8% 1.8% Ratio of fees to average assets 0.8% 0.9% 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% Efficiency ratio 58.3% 61.8% 64.4% 68.4% 69.5%











Credit quality indices









Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.05% 1.38% 1.05% 1.02% 1.03% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.73% 0.86% 1.08% 0.83% 0.92% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 197% 221% 131% 186% 155% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (0.01%) 0.10% 0.10% 0.16% 0.18% Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (0.23%) 0.52% 0.16% 0.20% 0.15%























Principal data from the statement of income

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017



















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

1,405

750

865

733

678 Interest Income, net 2,794 2,637 2,602 2,486 2,302 Expenses (income) from credit losses (216) 464 138 166 121 Total non-interest income 1,756 1,523 1,520 1,637 1,450 Of which: Fees 1,444 1,371 1,286 1,325 1,305 Total operating and other expenses 2,652 2,569 2,654 2,819 2,607 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,601 1,532 1,601 1,696 1,579 Dismissal expenses 36 26 48 35 16 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 14.00 7.48 8.62 7.31 6.76























Principal data from the balance sheet

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017



















NIS million Total assets

180,470

167,778

141,110

134,120

135,717 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 57,370 57,802 37,530 31,303 39,186 Securities 15,091 13,105 10,995 12,595 10,238 Credit to the public, net 101,164 90,970 87,899 84,292 80,378 Total liabilities 170,033 158,243 132,186 125,707 127,333 of which: Deposits from the public 153,447 141,677 120,052 111,697 113,511 Deposits from banks 5,144 2,992 1,137 1,150 1,133 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,356 4,394 3,674 4,989 5,249 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 10,003 9,141 8,568 8,093 7,756























Additional data

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017 Share price (0.01 NIS)

12,950

8,514

9,989

7,860

7,202 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 543 125 410 355 310 Average number of positions (3) 3,715 3,895 4,086 4,285 4,429

(1) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

(2) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2021, therefor no comparative data is stated.

(3) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)































Consolidated

The Bank

2021

2020

2019 2021

2020

2019 Interest Income 3,150 2,878 3,085 2,907 2,647 2,847 Interest Expenses 356 241 483 358 253 491 Interest Income, net 2,794 2,637 2,602 2,549 2,394 2,356 Expenses (income) from credit losses (216) 464 138 (213) 443 127 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 3,010 2,173 2,464 2,762 1,951 2,229 Non-Interest Income











Non-Interest Financing income 303 148 225 301 148 233 Fees 1,444 1,371 1,286 1,285 1,234 1,144 Other income 9 4 9 49 45 54 Total non-Interest income 1,756 1,523 1,520 1,635 1,427 1,431 Operating and other expenses











Salaries and related expenses 1,601 1,532 1,601 1,491 1,429 1,487 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 340 344 353 313 316 326 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 105 96 92 103 94 89 Other expenses 606 597 608 584 570 583 Total operating and other expenses 2,652 2,569 2,654 2,491 2,409 2,485 Profit before taxes 2,114 1,127 1,330 1,906 969 1,175 Provision for taxes on profit 728 368 478 656 315 418 Profit after taxes 1,386 759 852 1,250 654 757 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 69 29 51 155 96 108 Net profit:











Before attribution to non-controlling interests 1,455 788 903 1,405 750 865 Attributed to non-controlling interests (50) (38) (38) - - - Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 1,405 750 865 1,405 750 865















Consolidated and The Bank

2021

2020

2019 Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank NIS Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 14.00

7.48

8.62

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)



















Consolidated



2021

2020

2019 Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests 1,455 788 903 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (50) (38) (38) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 1,405 750 865 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 27 (4) 101 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (24) (74) (74) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 3 (78) 27 Related tax effect (1) 26 (9) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes 2 (52) 18 Less other comprehensive loss attributed to non-controlling interests - - (2) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 2 (52) 20 Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 1,457 736 921 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (50) (38) (36) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 1,407 698 885

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)























Consolidated

The Bank

2021

2020 2021

2020 Assets







Cash and deposits with banks 57,370 57,802 56,601 56,757 Securities 15,091 13,105 14,348 12,480 Securities which were borrowed 845 11 845 11 Credit to the public 102,240 92,247 96,599 87,009 Provision for Credit losses (1,076) (1,277) (1,010) (1,204) Credit to the public, net 101,164 90,970 95,589 85,805 Credit to the government 811 656 48 35 Investment in equity-basis investees 713 636 1,351 1,198 Premises and equipment 931 965 906 936 Intangible assets 300 272 294 264 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,709 1,897 1,712 1,904 Other assets(2) 1,536 1,464 1,460 1,389 Total assets 180,470 167,778 173,154 160,779 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public 153,447 141,677 147,012 135,527 Deposits from banks 5,144 2,992 7,578 5,511 Deposits from the Government 960 459 960 459 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,356 4,394 962 2,086 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,038 2,314 2,038 2,314 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,088 6,407 4,601 5,741 Total liabilities 170,033 158,243 163,151 151,638 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 10,003 9,141 10,003 9,141 Non-controlling interests 434 394 - - Total equity 10,437 9,535 10,003 9,141 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 180,470 167,778 173,154 160,779

(1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 79 million and NIS 86 million (consolidated) and NIS 76 million and NIS 83 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 333 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.20 - NIS 247 million consolidated and the Bank).

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 641 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.20 - NIS 258 million consolidated and the Bank).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)































Share capital

and premium

(1)

Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings(2)

Total share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at January 1, 2019 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Changes during 2019











Net profit for the year - - 865 865 38 903 Dividend - - (410) (410) - (410) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 20 - 20 (2) 18 Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Changes during 2020











Net profit for the year - - 750 750 38 788 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (52) - (52) - (52) Balance as at December 31, 2020 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 Changes during 2021











Net profit for the year - - 1,405 1,405 50 1,455 Dividend - - (545) (545) (10) (555) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 2 - 2 - 2 Balance as at December 31, 2021 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

