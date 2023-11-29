First International Bank of Israel Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

First International Bank of Israel

29 Nov, 2023, 05:14 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights Demonstrating High Financial Resiliance:

  • Ratio of Tier 1 equity capital to risk components at 10.84%, 1.6%  in excess of the required regulatory ratio;
  • High liquidity coverage ratio which increased to a rate of 142%
  • Net profit of NIS 455  million for the First International Bank in the third quarter of 2023
  • Return on equity of 16%
  • In the third quarter, the Bank continued to increase the collective provision for credit losses due to rising uncertainty and an increased level of risk due to the possible economic consequences of the war. Accordingly, credit loss expenses in the third quarter were NIS 165 million (0.55% of the credit portfolio), representing an increase of NIS 122 million, compared with the corresponding quarter last year, entirely due to the collective provision for credit losses.
  • The Bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio, which is an indicator of the quality of the credit portfolio, remains at low levels and stands at 0.49%

Financial Results for the Period 

The First International Bank today issued its financial report for the first nine months of 2023, reflecting continuing growth in the Bank's core business, while continuing to maintain financial resilience.

Net earnings in the first nine months of the year for the First International Bank Group totaled NIS 1,673 million, an increase of 48% in comparison with the corresponding period last year. Return on equity reached 20.5%.

In the third quarter of the year, the net profit was NIS 455 million, as compared to NIS 467 million in the corresponding quarter last year, representing a decline of 2.6%, and a decline of 22.5% compared with that of the second and prior quarter in 2023. Return on Equity amounted to 16%.

Total revenue for the first nine months of the year amounted to NIS 5,036 million, an increase of 32.3% as compared to the corresponding period last year. Total revenue for the third quarter amounted to NIS 1,601 million, an increase of 12% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year and a reduction of 7.7% compared with the second quarter of 2023.

Financial profits from current operations in the first nine months of the year increased by 43.7% compared with the corresponding period last year, an increase primarily due to the increase in shekel and dollar interest rates, as well as a growth in the volume of operations.

Total credit loss expense in the third quarter was NIS 165 million, representing 0.55% of the overall credit portfolio and an increase of NIS 122 million as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year. The increase was due to in its entirety to the collective allowance for credit losses because of the uncertainty caused by the economic implications of the war in Israel. In the first nine months of the year, credit loss expenses amounted to NIS 336 million, representing 0.38% of the credit portfolio and an increase of NIS 262 million compared with that of the corresponding period last year. The increase was due to the increase in the collective provision, mainly due to adjustments made to the provision due to concerns related to predicted macro-economic impacts, in view of the uncertainty regarding economic conditions, among others, due to implications of the war, the effect of the rise in interest rates, and the probability of an economic slowdown. The provision for credit losses includes a specific income of NIS 31 million.

The low non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of the Bank, a ratio which indicates the quality of the credit portfolio (a ratio of debts that are either non-accruing or overdue by  90 days or more, to total credit to the public) remain at low levels, and was at 0.49% (with a lower ratio indicating higher credit quality).

Over the past year, the Bank increased its comprehensive coverage ratio (the ratio of the total credit loss allowance out of total credit to the public) by 25%, from a ratio of 1.1% to 1.37%.

Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 733 million in the third quarter. This was a slight decline compared with operating and other expenses of NIS 740 million as reported in the second quarter of the year, and an increase of 7.5% in relation to the corresponding quarter last year. In the first nine months of the year, operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,197 million, an increase of 8.3% due mostly to an increase in payroll expenses due to a provision for bonuses and an increase in ongoing payroll, resulting, among other impacts, from the signing of labor agreements covering the years 2023 to 2026.

The efficiency ratio in the first nine months of 2023 was 43.6% compared with 53.3% in the corresponding period last year and 50.9% for the full year of 2022. The Bank continues to invest in efficiency measures, which, among others, including streamlining work processes, integration of automation into processes, and technological innovation.

Credit to the public by 3.8% year-over-year and amounted to NIS 120,073 million as of September 30, 2023. The average balance of credit to the public grew by 8.3% compared with the corresponding period last year. The growth in credit was achieved while maintaining moderate risk.

Deposits by the public grew by 9.9% year-over-year and amounted to NIS 181,274 million as of September 30, 2023. The customer assets portfolio grew by 15% year-over-year and amounted to NIS 634.3 Billion as of September 30, 2023.

Equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank increased to NIS 11,583 million, representing an increase of 13.2% compared with that of the corresponding period last year.

The Tier 1 equity capital ratio increased to 10.84%, as compared to 10.42% as of December 31, 2022. This ratio is higher by 1.6% over the required minimum regulatory ratio (a total of NIS 1.7 billion above the required regulatory capital).

The liquidity coverage ratio increased by 142% compared with 127% in 2022.

The dividend distribution policy relates to an annual (not a quarterly) distribution of up to 50% of the annual net profit. Against the backdrop of the high level of uncertainty prevailing in Israeli markets given the war, as well as the ongoing uncertainty in global markets, the Board of Directors of the Bank decided to approve a cash dividend distribution to shareholders in the amount of NIS 90 million (gross). It is stressed that that no change has taken place in the dividend distribution policy of the Bank, which remains unchanged: an annual distribution policy (not quarterly) of up to 50% of the annual net profit. The Board of Directors of the Bank will continue to discuss the ongoing implementation of the dividend distribution policy in light of developments and their impact on the economy.

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the Bank stated: "The First International Bank enters a period of uncertainty created in the wake of the war, as a solid, strong and stable bank with high financial resilience (in both liquidity and capital), with a high-quality and diverse credit portfolio.

"Over the long-term, the Bank continues to present high profitability, responsible growth across broad operations, while maintaining its diversity and asset quality. The growth in our revenue allows us to create higher financial buffers at this time, both as buffers against credit losses and capital buffers, mainly against the background of uncertainty in the economy and concerns regarding predicted macro-economic impacts, as well as developments in geo-political conditions.

"We wish to express our deep condolences to the families of those murdered, and send best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. We pray for the well-being and speedy return of all those kidnapped and support the IDF soldiers and the security forces that are fighting bravely and with strength, and pray for their safe return.

"Finally, I wish to thank the Board of Directors, the management and employees of the First International Bank for their trust and the privilege I have been given to lead the best bank in the Israeli banking system, and wish much success to the incoming CEO, Mr. Eli Cohen."

Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices

Principal financial ratios

For the nine months
ended September 30,

For the year
ended December 31,


2023

2022

2022






in %

Execution indices





Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

20.5

15.1

16.6

Return on average assets(1)

1.10

0.82

0.89

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

10.84

10.17

10.42

Leverage ratio

5.30

5.10

5.19

Liquidity coverage ratio

142

127

127

Net stable funding ratio

138

134

133

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

3.3

2.7

2.9

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

2.5

1.9

2.0

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.7

0.8

0.8

Efficiency ratio

43.6

53.3

50.9

Credit quality indices


Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.25

1.01

1.02

Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public

1.37

1.10

1.12

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.49

0.47

0.48

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

263.8

223.9

219.7

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

-

0.03

0.03

Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

0.38

0.09

0.11





Principal data from the statement of income

For the nine months
ended September 30,


2023

2022




NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

1,673

1,131

Interest Income, net

3,820

2,613

Expenses from credit losses

336

74

Total non-Interest income

1,216

1,194

   Of which:      Fees

1,131

1,125

Total operating and other expenses

2,197

2,028

   Of which:      Salaries and related expenses

1,353

1,231

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

16.67

11.27







Principal data from the balance sheet

30.9.23

30.9.22

31.12.22






NIS million

Total assets

210,673

194,987

195,955

of which:    Cash and deposits with banks

61,659

56,012

57,130

                Securities

22,043

15,331

16,010

                Credit to the public, net

118,577

114,539

115,961

Total liabilities

198,542

184,290

184,920

of which:    Deposits from the public

181,274

164,902

168,269

                Deposits from banks

3,824

4,998

4,821

                Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,751

5,030

4,749

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

11,583

10,237

10,559







Additional data

30.9.23

30.9.22

31.12.22

Share price (0.01 NIS)

16,360

14,500

13,900

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

706

708

942

(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)













For the three months
ended September 30

For the nine months
ended September 30

For the year Ended
December 31


2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

2,590

1,382

7,289

3,357

5,161

Interest Expenses

1,363

372

3,469

744

1,358

Interest Income, net

1,227

1,010

3,820

2,613

3,803

Expenses from credit losses

165

43

336

74

123

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

1,062

967

3,484

2,539

3,680

Non- Interest Income




Non-Interest Financing income (expenses)

(1)

48

78

60

113

Fees

375

370

1,131

1,125

1,489

Other income

-

1

7

9

9

Total non- Interest income

374

419

1,216

1,194

1,611

Operating and other expenses




Salaries and related expenses

438

416

1,353

1,231

1,680

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

89

86

256

249

332

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

31

29

91

84

113

Other expenses

175

151

497

464

630

Total operating and other expenses

733

682

2,197

2,028

2,755

Profit before taxes

703

704

2,503

1,705

2,536

Provision for taxes on profit

247

249

869

597

884

Profit after taxes

456

455

1,634

1,108

1,652

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

21

27

105

64

74

Net profit:




Before attribution to non–controlling interests

477

482

1,739

1,172

1,726

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(22)

(15)

(66)

(41)

(59)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

455

467

1,673

1,131

1,667








NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank









Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

4.53

4.65

16.67

11.27

16.62

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)













For the three months
ended September 30

For the nine months
ended September 30

For the year Ended
December 31


2023

2022

2023

2022

2022


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

477

482

1,739

1,172

1,726

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(22)

(15)

(66)

(41)

(59)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

455

467

1,673

1,131

1,667

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:




Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

52

(95)

78

(472)

(441)

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

34

42

37

238

235

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

86

(53)

115

(234)

(206)

Related tax effect

(29)

18

(40)

80

71

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes

57

(35)

75

(154)

(135)

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests

1

(2)

6

(11)

(13)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

56

(33)

69

(143)

(122)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

534

447

1,814

1,018

1,591

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(23)

(13)

(72)

(30)

(46)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

511

434

1,742

988

1,545

(1)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)


September 30,

December 31,


2023

2022

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets





Cash and deposits with banks

61,659

56,012

57,130

Securities

22,043

15,331

16,010

Securities which were borrowed

155

630

12

Credit to the public

120,073

115,708

117,156

Provision for Credit losses

(1,496)

(1,169)

(1,195)

Credit to the public, net

118,577

114,539

115,961

Credit to the government

1,015

862

866

Investment in investee company

776

679

687

Premises and equipment

871

894

902

Intangible assets

305

297

317

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

3,940

3,800

2,825

Other assets(2)

1,332

1,943

1,245

Total assets

210,673

194,987

195,955

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Deposits from the public

181,274

164,902

168,269

Deposits from banks

3,824

4,998

4,821

Deposits from the Government

665

891

237

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,751

5,030

4,749

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

3,496

3,303

2,322

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,532

5,166

4,522

Total liabilities

198,542

184,290

184,920

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

11,583

10,237

10,559

Non-controlling interests

548

460

476

Total equity

12,131

10,697

11,035

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

210,673

194,987

195,955

(1)    Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 150 million and NIS 101 million and NIS 117 million at 30.9.23, 30.9.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.

(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 13 million and NIS 738 million and NIS 26 million at 30.9.23, 30.9.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.

(3)    Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 26 million and NIS 808 million and NIS 26 million at 30.9.23, 30.9.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.

 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)



For the three months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as of June 30, 2023

927

(290)

10,655

11,292

525

11,817

Net profit for the period

-

-

455

455

22

477

Dividend

-

-

(220)

(220)

-

(220)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect                                            

-

56

-

56

1

57

Balance as at September 30, 2023

927

(234)

10,890

11,583

548

12,131















For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as of June 30, 2022

927

(291)

9,337

9,973

447

10,420

Net profit for the period

-

-

467

467

15

482

Dividend

-

-

(170)

(170)

-

(170)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect                                                

-

(33)

-

(33)

(2)

(35)

Balance as at September 30, 2022

927

(324)

9,634

10,237

460

10,697















For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited)

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation in investee company*

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation

927

(303)

9,925

10,549

476

11,025

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,673

1,673

66

1,739

Dividend

-

-

(708)

(708)

-

(708)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

69

-

69

6

75

Balance as at September 30, 2023

927

(234)

10,890

11,583

548

12,131















For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium (1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings (2)

Total
share-holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2021 (audited)

927

(181)

9,257

10,003

434

10,437

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation*

-

-

(44)

(44)

(4)

(48)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation

927

(181)

9,213

9,959

430

10,389

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,131

1,131

41

1,172

Dividend

-

-

(710)

(710)

-

(710)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(143)

-

(143)

(11)

(154)

Balance as at September 30, 2022

927

(324)

9,634

10,237

460

10,697

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)


For the year ended December 31, 2022 (audited)


Share
capital and
premium(1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings(2)

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2021

927

(181)

9,257

10,003

434

10,437

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation*

-

-

(44)

(44)

(4)

(48)

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation

927

(181)

9,213

9,959

430

10,389

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,667

1,667

59

1,726

Dividend

-

-

(945)

(945)

-

(945)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(122)

-

(122)

(13)

(135)

Balance as at December 31, 2022

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

*       Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).

 

(1)    Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

 

On October 7, a murderous and cruel terror attack was launched against the State of Israel. Our hearts are with the families that have lost loved ones, and we wish to express our deep condolences to the families of those murdered and slain. We send our wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured and pray for the health and swift return of all those abducted. We wish to express our support of the soldiers of the Israeli Defence Forces and security forces that are fighting with strength and bravery, and pray for their safe return. Willpower and resilience are synonymous with the People of Israel.  Together we shall prevail.

The First International Bank has been providing banking services since the beginning of the hostilities and throughout the war period in most of its branches in cities and at military bases, as well as sending mobile bank branches to evacuated areas and bases. The Bank has been mobilized to assist and alleviate a variety of populations impacted during the Iron Swords War, and has taken a series of steps to aid the local community by:

·  Significantly increasing the donations' budget by millions of shekels, to support the residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip and the soldiers. Under this framework, the Bank has allocated a significant amount for the support and rehabilitation process of the residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, alongside donations to the security forces, as well as support to additional settlements around the Strip, to hospitals and more.

·  Employees of the Bank have been participating in various volunteer activities in support of  the war effort.

For the customers of the bank, the bank offers a series of relief actions and benefits:

·  Residents of the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip can benefit from six months of mortgage repayment relief, consisting of a waiver of repayments for three months and an additional three months deferral of repayments without interest.

·  For residents of the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, the bank also offers interest-free and linkage-free loans of up to NIS 20,000, for a two-year period.

·  The Bank has established a special call center for the said residents.

·  To customers residing up to 30 km from the Gaza border, reserve soldiers in active service and evacuees from areas in the South and the North of the country, the Bank offers a three month deferral of mortgage repayments, and three months interest-free loans on the deferred amounts, exemption from commission charges,  and more.

·  As the bank owning the banking brand name, "Otzar Hachayal", the Bank of the Security Forces, the First International Bank offers unique benefits and has established an interest-free loan fund of NIS 100 million to customers who are full-time soldiers. The fund grants interest free loans to these soldiers of up to NIS 24,000 to those residing in the South (up to 30km from the Gaza border) and evacuees from the Northern areas, and up to NIS 12,000 to full-time soldiers residing in all the other parts of the country.

·  The Bank also entitles full-time soldiers to a three month deferral of mortgage repayments, free of interest on the deferred amounts.

The estimated costs to the Bank, related to the benefits provided to customers for dealing with the impact of the war, are estimated at NIS 120 million (when exercised in full), which constitutes approximately 7% of net profit for the first nine months of the year.  

Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
e-mail: [email protected] 
Tel: +972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

Also from this source

First international bank of Israel Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.