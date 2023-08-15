First Light Chooses Insurance Quantified's SubmissionIQ to Drive Game-Changing Underwriting Speed and Accuracy

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Quantified, a leading commercial P&C underwriting technology provider, is excited to announce that First Light Program Managers ("First Light"), a managing general agency (MGA) that offers specialty insurance products in the trucking, transportation and marine sectors, has selected Insurance Quantified's underwriting workbench, SubmissionIQ, to streamline its underwriting workflow and enhance speed to market.

First Light has chosen SubmissionIQ for its unparalleled ability to turn masses of submission documents into completed, actionable data that is routed to the right underwriter's desk. By working with Insurance Quantified's leading technology, First Light aims to streamline operations, enhance speed-to-quote and unlock new avenues for business growth.

"At First Light, we have dedicated ourselves to serving the trucking and marine niches," said Anthony Johnson, CEO of First Light. "SubmissionIQ will power underwriting with the right data at the right time, ensuring we never miss opportunities and accelerating our ability to deliver unparalleled value, underwriting expertise and precision to our clients."

"First Light is a fast-growing MGA with a strong specialty reputation. We're excited to help accelerate that growth with SubmissionIQ and provide the underwriting team with the tools they need to get out of the weeds of data entry and focus even more energy on their expert underwriting," said John Paladino, Head of Sales & Relationship Management at Insurance Quantified.

The signing of First Light comes at a time of exceptional growth and expansion for Insurance Quantified. The firm recently announced its acquisition of Groundspeed Analytics , the market leader in ingestion and data solutions for the commercial P&C industry.

About Insurance Quantified

Insurance Quantified is an underwriting technology provider that arms commercial property and casualty insurance carriers and MGAs with the data and analytics they need to grow their business, improve underwriting profitability and be a preferred partner and employer. Backed by Two Sigma, a pioneer and global leader in the financial sciences, we believe that systematically delivering the right data to the right people at the right time will enable faster coverage decisions, more agile product innovation and significant risk reduction for all participants in the underwriting value chain. In June 2023, Insurance Quantified acquired Groundspeed Analytics, the market leader in ingestion and data solutions for the commercial P&C industry. Learn more at www.insurancequantified.com .

About First Light Program Managers

First Light Program Managers is a managing general agency that offers specialty insurance products in the trucking, transportation, and marine sectors through a network of insurance agencies throughout the United States. For further information, please visit www.firstlightprograms.com.

