Insurance Quantified Acquires Groundspeed Analytics, Creating the Leading Underwriting Technology Provider to the Commercial P&C Industry

News provided by

Insurance Quantified

21 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Quantified, a leading commercial P&C underwriting technology provider, today announced it has acquired Groundspeed Analytics, the market leader in ingestion and data solutions for the commercial P&C industry. The combination strengthens Insurance Quantified's market leadership in underwriting technology and furthers its mission to maximize the value of data for commercial P&C insurers.

Both companies have made great strides introducing technology that enables faster, more informed underwriting decisions. Together, the united technology capabilities, market success, and committed backing of Two Sigma creates an unparalleled underwriting technology partner for commercial P&C insurers.

"This is a powerful combination," said Brian Modesitt, CEO of Insurance Quantified. "We look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to deliver even greater value to our clients, which together include more than 15 of the most innovative and respected carriers and MGAs in the insurance industry. With the company's size, breadth, and backing from Two Sigma, Insurance Quantified stands alone as a trusted partner that the industry can count on over the long term for underwriting technology."

Insurance Quantified's end-to-end underwriting workbench, SubmissionIQ, and Groundspeed's ingestion and data solution will continue to be offered separately. The combined company also expects to expand its SaaS technology capabilities and data offerings for the commercial P&C industry.

Eric Kobe, CEO of Groundspeed Analytics, added, "By combining forces, we are able to accelerate delivery of our product roadmap. We are excited about the possibilities this acquisition brings to provide enhanced solutions to our valued customers with strong financial backing to execute on our long-term vision."

Eric Kobe will join the Insurance Quantified leadership team. Insurance Quantified will also open an office in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Groundspeed was founded.

Jeff Mason, founder and Executive Chairperson of Groundspeed Analytics, commented, "I am convinced this combination will add significant value for Groundspeed's clients.  I am impressed with Insurance Quantified's vision and capabilities, and I am certain Groundspeed's clients will be too."

The acquisition was completed on June 20, 2023. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, served as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal served as financial and tax advisor to Insurance Quantified.

About Insurance Quantified:
Insurance Quantified is an underwriting technology provider that arms commercial property and casualty insurance carriers and MGAs with the data and analytics they need to grow their business, improve underwriting profitability and be a preferred partner and employer. Backed by Two Sigma, a pioneer and global leader in the financial sciences, we believe that systematically delivering the right data to the right people at the right time through a unified underwriting workbench will enable faster coverage decisions, more agile product innovation and significant risk reduction for all participants in the underwriting value chain. Learn more at insurancequantified.com.

About Groundspeed Analytics:
Groundspeed is the leading ingestion and data solutions provider for the commercial P&C industry. The company's API-based solution automates the ingestion and enrichment of unstructured risk information in policy applications. As a result, Groundspeed provides essential insights to help commercial insurers better assess and price risk and do so more quickly than traditional manual processes. To learn more, visit https://groundspeed.com/

Media Contact
Forefront Communications on behalf of Insurance Quantified
Jed Hamilton
212 380 7455
[email protected] 

SOURCE Insurance Quantified

Also from this source

Bowhead Specialty Selects Insurance Quantified's SubmissionIQ to Systematically Prioritize Business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.