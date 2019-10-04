First Look At The Full Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection
Oct 04, 2019, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration just a month away, H&M releases the full look book featuring the womenswear and menswear collection. The look book is shot in Giambattista Valli's hometown of Rome by Kyle Weeks and styled by Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. The dynamic cast features models Oslo Grace, Leslye Houenou, Mara Kasanpawiro, Kohei Takabatake, Luka Isaac and Tom Rey.
H&M invites fashion lovers and fans to shop the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection as it launches worldwide in selected stores and on hm.com on November 7, 2019.
