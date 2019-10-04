First Look At The Full Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration just a month away, H&M releases the full look book featuring the womenswear and menswear collection. The look book is shot in Giambattista Valli's hometown of Rome by Kyle Weeks and styled by Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. The dynamic cast features models Oslo Grace, Leslye Houenou, Mara Kasanpawiro, Kohei Takabatake, Luka Isaac and Tom Rey.