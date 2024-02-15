FIRST LOOK FOR CHARITY FUNDRAISER AT THE 2024 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW RAISES $2.8 MILLION FOR LOCAL CHARITIES

News provided by

Chicago Auto Show

15 Feb, 2024, 10:45 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show raised more than $2.8 million benefiting 18 local charities at the First Look for Charity gala. All told, the black-tie benefit, held the evening before the show opened to the public, raised $2,804,014. The fundraiser's 32-year event now tallies more than $62 million raised.

Continue Reading

"The Chicagoland new-car dealers are proud to produce this annual fundraiser that directly benefits the organizations doing amazing work right here in our communities," said JC Phelan, 2024 Chicago Auto Show chairman. "This elite event is always a highlight of the Chicago Auto Show where socialites and auto enthusiasts come together to get a preview of this year's show all for a great cause."

First Look for Charity provides attendees with an exclusive viewing of the Chicago Auto Show a day before it opens to the public. Tickets to the fundraiser are $325 each, and purchasers may elect to have their proceeds equally benefit all participating charities, or any one charity of their choosing. The show floor is filled with gourmet food from local Chicago restaurants, live music and premium drinks.

This year, one lucky guest won the First Look for Charity grand prize, a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, compliments of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. John and Linda Grabsky of Lombard, Illinois had the winning ticket. 

"Being the spouse of a longtime Advocate Health Care employee and First Look supporter, we remain in disbelieve to this day that we won," said John Grabsky. "All I can say is that winning on the very first round is amazing in itself! Saved a lot of people the anxiety of waiting, including myself. I don't think I'll believe it until it is in our garage."

Onstage following the giveaway announcement, John Grabsky shared his excitement for taking the new Blazer on a road trip to Moab, Utah.

The 2024 First Look for Charity beneficiaries include: 100 Club of Illinois; Advocate Health Care; ALS United Greater Chicago; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Bloomington-Normal YMCA; the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago; Cal's Angels; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Glenwood Academy; Habitat for Humanity; the Jesse White Tumbling Team; Lydia Home & Safe Families for Children; and Misericordia; Sertoma Star Services; Special Olympics Illinois; Susan G. Komen, Chicago; and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 10-19, opening daily at 10 a.m. For more information, please visit FirstLookforCharity.org. For details about the CATA's Chicagoland Dealers Care program, visit ChicagolandDealersCare.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association
Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

Also from this source

ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL ADVERTISERS PRESENTS THE 2024 DRIVING INFLUENCE AWARD AT THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW TO MINI USA

ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL ADVERTISERS PRESENTS THE 2024 DRIVING INFLUENCE AWARD AT THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW TO MINI USA

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) presented the 2024 Driving Influence Award at the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview Day to MINI USA's...
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW'S WHAT DRIVES HER AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW'S WHAT DRIVES HER AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars, held the seventh annual What Drives Her program during the show's Media...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.