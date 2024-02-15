FIRST LOOK FOR CHARITY FUNDRAISER AT THE 2024 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW RAISES $2.8 MILLION FOR LOCAL CHARITIES

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show raised more than $2.8 million benefiting 18 local charities at the First Look for Charity gala. All told, the black-tie benefit, held the evening before the show opened to the public, raised $2,804,014. The fundraiser's 32-year event now tallies more than $62 million raised.

"The Chicagoland new-car dealers are proud to produce this annual fundraiser that directly benefits the organizations doing amazing work right here in our communities," said JC Phelan, 2024 Chicago Auto Show chairman. "This elite event is always a highlight of the Chicago Auto Show where socialites and auto enthusiasts come together to get a preview of this year's show all for a great cause."

First Look for Charity provides attendees with an exclusive viewing of the Chicago Auto Show a day before it opens to the public. Tickets to the fundraiser are $325 each, and purchasers may elect to have their proceeds equally benefit all participating charities, or any one charity of their choosing. The show floor is filled with gourmet food from local Chicago restaurants, live music and premium drinks.

This year, one lucky guest won the First Look for Charity grand prize, a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, compliments of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. John and Linda Grabsky of Lombard, Illinois had the winning ticket.

"Being the spouse of a longtime Advocate Health Care employee and First Look supporter, we remain in disbelieve to this day that we won," said John Grabsky. "All I can say is that winning on the very first round is amazing in itself! Saved a lot of people the anxiety of waiting, including myself. I don't think I'll believe it until it is in our garage."

Onstage following the giveaway announcement, John Grabsky shared his excitement for taking the new Blazer on a road trip to Moab, Utah.

The 2024 First Look for Charity beneficiaries include: 100 Club of Illinois; Advocate Health Care; ALS United Greater Chicago; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Bloomington-Normal YMCA; the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago; Cal's Angels; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Glenwood Academy; Habitat for Humanity; the Jesse White Tumbling Team; Lydia Home & Safe Families for Children; and Misericordia; Sertoma Star Services; Special Olympics Illinois; Susan G. Komen, Chicago; and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 10-19, opening daily at 10 a.m. For more information, please visit FirstLookforCharity.org. For details about the CATA's Chicagoland Dealers Care program, visit ChicagolandDealersCare.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

