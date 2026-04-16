First Look: H&M Unveils the Full Stella McCartney H&M Collection

The latest Stella McCartney H&M collection builds on that legacy. It reflects on the highlights of the house's 25-year history, bottling McCartney's pioneering and rule-breaking vision into a range of apparel and accessories.

The collection unites past and present. Playful, iconic hits from McCartney's early archive are combined with current signatures, such as oversized shirting, sweeping trenches, sharp tailoring, and bejewelled prints and slogan tops.

"I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history. It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favorites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures. It's playful, strong, sparkling, joyful, refined." – Stella McCartney.

Other key items in the collection include rib knitted dresses and tops with McCartney's signature Falabella chain at the neck and a long white gown with a cape-like sleeve that loops into the hem, giving the look of a sweeping circle of fabric. Sparkling partywear, separates and denims, as well as mesh dresses and tops in a bold archival cherry-print are also featured. A white mini tee embellished with studs reading 'Rock Royalty', offers an extra dose of nostalgia.

The accessories range is rich in bags. Six styles will launch including small, branded shoulder bags, giant totes and a timeless chocolate-toned bag with a chain-detail strap. This is one of several pieces in the collection that incorporate the Falabella chain, including necklaces and earrings, crafted in recycled metal in mixed tones, and loafers with chain detailing on the front.

The collection is defined by an approach to materials that prioritize recycled content, organic cottons, wool certified to the RWS Standard and innovative usage of feedstock for coated materials, such as industrial corn and recycled vegetable oil.

The Stella McCartney H&M campaign, shot by Sam Rock in London, stars Renee Rapp, Angelina Kendall and Adwoa Aboah. The mood is playful yet effortless, nostalgic yet forward-thinking.

Across the campaign, &Stella becomes the tagline for the collaboration. Reinterpreted in myriad forms such as &Here &Now &Me &You, it becomes a message about connection, care, and a way of being that speaks to this moment and the past, present, and future.

"Stella has always had a bold vision for fashion, and this collection tracks her journey from a young, rule-breaking voice to a master of timeless design. Every single piece in the collection is desirable and tells a unique and bold story." - Ann-Sofie Johansson.

Link to Images: HERE

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SOURCE H&M