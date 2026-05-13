Scarf Prints and Sunset Hues: Introducing H&M's Eclectic Summer 2026 Collection

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M's Summer 2026 collection begins with the scarf, drawing on its rich symbolism across style, luxury, travel, and fashion history. This influence runs throughout the collection—in its prints, patterns, and silhouettes—grounding a confident, colorful vision of summer that feels both eccentric and refined.

H&M 2026 Summer Collection

The scarf's versatility — its capacity for adaptation and self-expression—is central to the vision, inviting wearers to shape it into varied, elegant forms. Its wrapping and fluid qualities inform key pieces, from sarong-style skirts to tops and dresses, as well as dynamic sets that balance drama with ease.

"This season, we became fascinated by the history of the scarf: its blend of lightness and boldness, and its role as one of the earliest fashion items, worn from antiquity through to the streets today. The collection channels that spirit of past and present, elegance and ease, bringing a spirit that is rich and storied, as well as sensual and fresh," says Eliana Masgalos Duarte, Womenswear Design Lead at H&M.

The mood is euphoric: a vision of a summer full of fun, freedom and day-to-night adventures. Tones of sunrise and sunset burn and blaze across the collection. The color story is rich of papaya, mango, kiwi and tangerine tones balanced by earthy terracotta and brown. Multicolor beading introduces playful rainbow accents, adding a tactile touch to straps and embellishments. Prints are bright with exotic flowers and vintage-style geometric patterns. The silhouette embraces movement. Maxi dresses billow around the body. Sarong skirts in layered prints can be worn with coordinating tops or styled independently with tanks and t-shirts, including a playful seahorse-print cropped version that summons the spirit of vacation. Trousers come with barrel legs or in an exaggerated balloon shape. Others are cut with a skirt overlay in a semi-sheer fabric that adds lightness and fluidity. Crochets tops and dresses add to the rich sense of craft defining the collection. Rippling knit dresses and skirts bring sculptural volume, while knit shorts that melt from orange to cream welcome sultry summer evenings.

The collection's swimwear selection is chic and versatile. A sunset ombré swimsuit is a key piece. Bikini versions come in the same melting hues. Other styles are finished with refined chain-details or delicate beading. Presented in tones that echo the collection's palette, the pieces are designed to be worn at the beach and beyond.

Shoes include a translucent jelly flip flop in a range of hues – a fresh take on a summer staple. Other styles reinterpret the silhouette as a kitten heel and wedge.

Beaded evening bags with long fringe reflect the tones of sea, sun and sand, while jewellery enhances the collection's eclectic spirit. Shell-inspired earrings mirror sunset shades, and oversized bangles and chunky gold-tone chains add contrast and structure. Playful, nostalgic touches invite personal styling through layering and stacking.

Together, the collection captures a free-spirited mood shaped for travel, creativity and self-expression.

The Summer 2026 collection will drop online and in stores on May 13th.

Link to Images: Here

Link to Shop: Here

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE H&M