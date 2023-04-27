First Lung Nodule Biopsy with Serpex Steerable Needle Performed with Body Vision Intraoperative CT Imaging

Combination of Serpex Compass steerable needle and Body Vision LungVision™ real-time, intraoperative CT imaging enabled definitive diagnosis of 25mm RLL nodule.

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative CT imaging, and Serpex Medical, an innovator of steerable endobronchial instruments, jointly announced today the first lung nodule biopsy procedure using Serpex's Compass steerable needle guided by Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ real-time, intraoperative CT imaging system performed by Dr. Michael Machuzak at Cleveland Clinic. Using the combination of the two technologies, Dr. Machuzak was able to access and successfully diagnose a small peripheral nodule in the right lower lobe of the patient's lung.

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ System uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform X-ray images from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This provides bronchoscopists image guidance to precisely navigate to and biopsy from lung lesions at an earlier stage, thus maximizing the likelihood of an early diagnosis for potential lung cancer patients and improving odds for survival.

Serpex Medical's suite of steerable endobronchial instruments offer articulation at the distal tip to enable active steering of the instrument. A steerable biopsy needle capable of flexion, extension and rotation at the distal tip allows for direct access to target tissues adjacent to the airway for greater precision and control when targeting peripheral lung nodules.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, making up 25% of all cancer deaths annually. Despite a myriad of new medical technologies entering the market, the 5-year survival has remained the same at around 20% in the US and 10% worldwide. A key factor in improving survival is earlier diagnosis1.

About Serpex Medical

Serpex Medical is based in Santa Clara, California, and is developing innovative steerable technology that will enable greater precision while targeting difficult-to-reach lung nodules, especially those outside of the airway. Learn more at www.serpexmedical.com

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .

