First National Bank Named a Pittsburgh Area Top Workplace for the Eleventh Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced it has again been named a Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplace. In its eleventh consecutive appearance on the list, FNB received a special award in the Managers category based on standout scores for employees' responses to the following survey statement: "My manager helps me learn and grow, makes it easier to do my job well and cares about my concerns."

FNB, which was recognized in the large company category, has appeared on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's list every year since its inception in 2011. The Top Workplaces are determined solely by employee feedback and are compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

"This honor reflects our continued investments in Pittsburgh and our strong local teams who represent FNB in the market," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our employees make it possible for us to provide innovative and collaborative solutions that ensure the success of our customers, communities and Company. We are proud to provide our team with a rewarding experience and culture that have earned FNB recognition as an employer of choice for over a decade."

FNB operates more than 80 branches and 140 ATMs in its Pittsburgh Region. The latest recognition by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is a reaffirmation of FNB's commitment to provide an exceptional culture and adds to more than 30 workplace awards the Company has received in markets throughout its footprint, including Baltimore, Cleveland and South Carolina.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com .

