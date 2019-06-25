First National Bank Recognized as a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace for a Fifth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace in Northeastern Ohio for 2019. This marks FNB's fifth consecutive year on the list, which is based solely on employee feedback compiled by an independent research firm and distributed by The Plain Dealer.

"We truly value our employees and their feedback," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "This recognition reinforces FNB's commitment to investing in the personal and professional growth of our employees, which ultimately translates into a superior banking experience and financial results."

Jeffrey Bechtel, President of FNB's Cleveland Region added, "I'm truly honored to lead such a motivated and engaged team here in Cleveland and across Northeastern Ohio. It's no surprise that FNB has performed at such a high level over the past five years and continues to deliver high-quality products and services."

FNB has been honored as a leading workplace a total of 24 times throughout its footprint, based entirely on employee feedback.

The Top Workplace lists are administered independently by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $34 billion and approximately 380 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

