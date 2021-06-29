First National Bank Recognized as Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for a Seventh Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has been named to The Plain Dealer's ranking of the 2021 Top Workplaces in Northeast Ohio. This is FNB's seventh consecutive year on the list, which is based solely on employee feedback.

"Throughout FNB's footprint, our employees embrace our innovative, collaborative work environment, allowing us to make an even greater impact in the communities we serve," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are honored to again be recognized for the strength of our local team and the value our unique culture brings to both employees and customers."

FNB operates more than 25 branches and over 80 ATMs in Northeast Ohio. In November 2020, the Company doubled its regional ATM network, enhancing its market presence and adding further convenience for area customers.

Jeffrey S. Bechtel, Regional Market Executive and President of FNB's Cleveland Region, added, "I continue to be extremely impressed and humbled by how our employees push one another to excel. This award is well-deserved recognition for their commitment to do the right thing for our customers, communities and each other."

The Top Workplace lists are administered independently by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. This recognition is the most recent addition to an extensive list of third-party honors awarded to FNB for its exceptional workplace and commitment to its customers and communities. For more information, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage on fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

