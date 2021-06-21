First National Realty Partners Acquires Cedar Center South, a 138,881 SF Whole Foods-Anchored Center in University Heights, Ohio

"We are very excited to be adding another high-performing Whole Foods-Anchored Center to the portfolio," said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "Cedar Center South is located in a dense, high income suburb of Cleveland and is co-anchored by high-quality, essential, daily needs tenants including CVS, Dollar Tree, and Boston Market. The stable in-place cash flows coupled with the potential to increase value through lease-up of the remaining vacancies makes this a very attractive acquisition for FNRP and our Investors."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations

[email protected]

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

800-605-4966

https://fnrpusa.com/property/cedar

