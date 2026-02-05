First National Realty Partners Completes Over $200M in Capital Markets Activity and 1.5M SF Leased in 2025

Firm Advances Portfolio Strategy Across High-Growth Markets

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, closed 2025 with strong transaction and leasing activity across its necessity-based retail portfolio.

Salisbury Marketplace

FNRP executed over $200 million in capital markets transactions during 2025 including acquisitions, dispositions and refinancing activity. Several of these transactions closed during the fourth quarter, highlighted by the acquisition of Salisbury Marketplace (Salisbury, North Carolina), dispositions of City Center Crossing (Sandy Springs, Georgia) and Premier Center (Canton, Michigan) as well as the refinance of Brook Highland Plaza (Birmingham, Alabama).

"Our performance reflects the continued demand from debt and equity investors for necessity-based retail," said Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "Our transaction volume during 2025 highlights the strength of the sector as well as our market-dominant portfolio and vertically integrated platform."

FNRP also delivered strong leasing results in 2025, supporting tenant demand for well-located, necessity-based retail. Leasing activity totaled more than 1.5 million square feet for the year, driven by 273,882 square feet of new lease signings and over 1.26 million square feet of renewals and extensions. Activity accelerated in the fourth quarter, when the firm executed 323,188 square feet of leasing, including new leases and tenant renewals, supporting high occupancy across FNRP's approximately 12 million square feet of grocery-anchored retail properties.

"Surpassing 1.5 million square feet of total leasing, driven largely by renewals, demonstrates the long-term commitment our tenants have to our centers," said Sam Collier, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "This reflects our team's ability to increase occupancy and support growing cash flows across the portfolio."

The firm's 2025 performance was further validated by third-party recognition, including being named among the nation's top commercial real estate owners by Commercial Property Executive. FNRP enters 2026 focused on disciplined execution across its necessity-based retail portfolio.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors. For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC