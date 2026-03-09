First National Realty Partners Expands Cleveland MSA Portfolio with Marc's Grocery Center

Top-Performing Marc's-Anchored Center Adds to Firm's 550,000-Square-Foot Regional Footprint

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, announced the acquisition of Marc's Grocery Center, a 63,317-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center in South Euclid, Ohio.

Marcs Grocery Center located in South Euclid, OH, was acquired by First National Realty Partners in March 2026.

This acquisition strengthens FNRP's presence in the Cleveland MSA to more than 600,000 square feet of grocery-anchored retail centers. Marc's Grocery Center joins four existing assets in the region — including Shore Center Plaza, Cedar Center South, Lee Harvard Shopping Center, and Shaker Heights Center — all located within a 10-mile radius.

Marc's, a well-established Ohio-based grocery operator, anchors the property along with inline tenants including Starbucks, AT&T, NextDoor Urgent Care, Great Clips, and Subway.

"The acquisition of Marc's Grocery Center is consistent with our strategy to add market-dominant assets to our portfolio," said Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "Marc's Grocery Center was built in 2018 and has high-performing tenants that benefit from a lack of retail competition in the trade area."

Located approximately 12 miles east of Downtown Cleveland, the property benefits from strong visibility and direct frontage along Mayfield Road, a primary east-west retail corridor. Marc's Grocery Center serves a population of more than 117,000 residents within a three-mile radius, with average household incomes exceeding $113,000. As the only grocery-anchored shopping center in South Euclid, the center maintains a position of limited direct competition within its immediate trade area.

Erin Patton at Marcus & Millichap Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller in this transaction.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors.

For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Mike Law

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC