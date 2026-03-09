First National Realty Partners Expands Cleveland MSA Portfolio with Marc's Grocery Center

News provided byFirst National Realty Partners, LLC
Mar 09, 2026, 10:30 ET
Top-Performing Marc's-Anchored Center Adds to Firm's 550,000-Square-Foot Regional Footprint
CLEVELAND, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, announced the acquisition of Marc's Grocery Center, a 63,317-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center in South Euclid, Ohio.
This acquisition strengthens FNRP's presence in the Cleveland MSA to more than 600,000 square feet of grocery-anchored retail centers. Marc's Grocery Center joins four existing assets in the region — including Shore Center Plaza, Cedar Center South, Lee Harvard Shopping Center, and Shaker Heights Center — all located within a 10-mile radius.
Marc's, a well-established Ohio-based grocery operator, anchors the property along with inline tenants including Starbucks, AT&T, NextDoor Urgent Care, Great Clips, and Subway.
"The acquisition of Marc's Grocery Center is consistent with our strategy to add market-dominant assets to our portfolio," said Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "Marc's Grocery Center was built in 2018 and has high-performing tenants that benefit from a lack of retail competition in the trade area."
Located approximately 12 miles east of Downtown Cleveland, the property benefits from strong visibility and direct frontage along Mayfield Road, a primary east-west retail corridor. Marc's Grocery Center serves a population of more than 117,000 residents within a three-mile radius, with average household incomes exceeding $113,000. As the only grocery-anchored shopping center in South Euclid, the center maintains a position of limited direct competition within its immediate trade area.
Erin Patton at Marcus & Millichap Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller in this transaction.
About First National Realty Partners
First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors.
