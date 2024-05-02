First National Realty Partners Acquires Horizon Village in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate, completed the acquisition of Horizon Village. The addition of this 113,252-square-foot shopping center marks the firm's entrance into Arizona and expands its presence into 26 states.

First National Realty Partners' Latest Acquisition, Horizon Village, in Phoenix, Arizona

Horizon Village is anchored by Food City, an affiliate of Raley's Supermarket, which has operated at the shopping center for more than thirty years. The center offers a diverse mix of established, essential retailers catering to everyday needs, including Ace Hardware, Oak Street Health, Boost Mobile and popular restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, and Subway.

"We are confident that Horizon Village will continue to be a vibrant hub for the Phoenix community," said Matt Annibale, vice president of acquisitions. "The necessity-based tenancy, combined with the strong population growth within the trade area, positions the center well to benefit both our investors and the community."

Strategically positioned at the intersection of West Indian School Road and North 19th Avenue, Horizon Village boasts excellent visibility with high traffic counts. The center has easy access to major destinations like Downtown Phoenix, Central Scottsdale, Arizona State University, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, all within a 20-minute drive.

"Horizon Village perfectly underscores our investment strategy, focusing on high-performing grocery-anchored assets in thriving markets," commented Annibale.

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multifamily, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Disclaimer: An investment in commercial real estate is subject to risk, including the risk that all of your investment may be lost. Any representations concerning investing in commercial real estate, including, without limitation, representations as to stability, diversification, security, resistance to inflation and any other representations as to the merits of investing in commercial real estate reflect our belief concerning the representations and may or may not come to be realized. Cash distributions are not guaranteed.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC