First National Realty Partners Acquires Stop & Shop-Anchored Center in Windsor, CT

News provided by

First National Realty Partners, LLC

29 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP"), a national private equity commercial real estate firm, today announced the addition of Windsor Court in Windsor, Connecticut to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. The purchase of the 78,500-square-foot asset reinforces the firm's presence in the Hartford MSA and is part of its continuous nationwide expansion within the open-air retail property sector.

Continue Reading
First National Realty Partners' latest acquisition, Windsor Court, in Windsor, Connecticut
First National Realty Partners' latest acquisition, Windsor Court, in Windsor, Connecticut

Windsor Court is anchored by a 64,195-square-foot Stop & Shop, which has operated at the center since 1993. Stop & Shop recently remodeled this location, adding a new micro-fulfillment center and completing interior and exterior upgrades. The center features a strong tenant lineup including AT&T, Windsor Court Wine, Great Clips, and Edible Arrangements. In addition, Windsor Court is shadow anchored by Target and HomeGoods.

"Windsor Court is a high-performing asset anchored by Stop & Shop, located within an affluent submarket of Hartford," said Matt Annibale, senior director of acquisitions. "The shopping center benefits from strong competitive positioning due to its regional trade area location and strong mix of national and local tenants."

The center is situated approximately 10 miles north of Downtown Hartford, the capital of Connecticut. It is located within a highly affluent demographic, within a five-mile radius the population is over 53,000 people with an average household income of over $100,000. Located off of I-91 and Kennedy Road, the center sees combined traffic counts of over 127,000 vehicles per day.

Paul Penman and Jonathan Martin of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multi-family, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Disclaimer: An investment in commercial real estate is subject to risk, including the risk that all of your investment may be lost. Any representations concerning investing in commercial real estate; to include representations as to stability, diversification, security, resistance to inflation and any other representations as to the merits of investing in commercial real estate reflect our belief concerning the representations and may or may not come to be realized. Cash distributions are not guaranteed.

Contact:
Jessica DeMarino
[email protected] 

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

Also from this source

First National Realty Partners Adds Gabe's to Shopping Center Portfolio

First National Realty Partners Acquires Grocery-Anchored Center Portfolio in Georgia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.