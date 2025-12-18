First National Realty Partners Shares Key Market Insights from ICSC New York 2025

Firm's Insights Highlight Continued Resilience in Necessity-Based Retail Heading into 2026

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm specializing in necessity-based retail, reported key industry insights following its participation at ICSC New York 2025. Conversations with brokers, owners and national retailers point to increased capital markets activity, sustained leasing demand and a stable outlook for necessity-based retail entering 2026.

"Necessity-based retail saw higher transaction volume in 2025, particularly in the back half of the year as interest rates stabilized," said Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "Our meetings at ICSC New York indicate that momentum will continue into 2026 as there remains a depth of equity and debt capital chasing opportunities in our space."

Sentiment across the show floor confirmed the continued resilience of grocery-anchored and necessity-based centers. Industry trends pointed to strong tenant demand and stable performance across the sector. Some of the main takeaways from the show floor were:

Occupancy Remains High: Overall occupancy in grocery-anchored shopping centers across the nation remains in line with industry averages, demonstrating the asset class's ability to attract and retain essential, everyday service providers.

Scarcity of Prime Space: The inventory of quality available box space in well-located necessity centers is at all-time lows, reinforcing a strong "flight to quality" among national retailers.

Robust Pricing Power: Leasing spreads for new deals across the industry remain highly robust, with many landlords reporting average percentage increases well into the double digits versus the prior deal in the space.

Longer Lease Commitments: The market is observing an increase in tenants agreeing to longer-term renewals—often 10 years versus the standard 5 years—reflecting retailer confidence in their physical store locations and driving positive effects on Weighted Average Lease Term (WALT) across the industry.

"The key takeaway is the depth of conviction retailers continue to show in best-in-class necessity locations," said Sam Collier, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "That confidence is evident in the ongoing 'flight to quality' with tenants committing to longer lease terms that further reinforce the stability of the sector. Looking ahead, we expect strong leasing velocity in 2026, supported by continued demand from small-format food users and value-oriented retailers."

Overall, discussions at ICSC New York reinforced for the FNRP team the durability of necessity-based and grocery-anchored retail, particularly in well-located centers where tenant demand and leasing fundamentals remain strong.

