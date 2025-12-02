First National Realty Partners Heads to ICSC New York 2025 to Discuss the Future of Necessity-Based Retail

FNRP's Leadership Team Available for Media Interviews and Meetings with Retailers and Brokers at ICSC's Premier Northeast Retail Event

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, today announced its upcoming participation at the ICSC New York 2025 tradeshow. FNRP executives will be available for meetings and discussions at Booth #3027 in the Javits Center on December 10–11, 2025.

The FNRP team will be on-site to connect with retailers, brokers, media and industry partners to discuss the rapidly evolving commercial real estate landscape, with a particular focus on the stability and growth opportunities within the necessity-based retail sector.

"ICSC New York plays an important role in advancing conversations around the future of retail real estate," said Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "Demand for well-located, grocery-anchored centers remains strong, and our team looks forward to meeting with our peers to pursue opportunities taking shape across our centers and the broader market."

FNRP continues to focus on acquiring and managing high-quality grocery-anchored shopping centers across the United States. These properties, anchored by essential, everyday service providers, have demonstrated sustained performance and remain highly attractive to both retailers and investors.

"Connecting directly with retailers and strategic partners remains a key focus for our team," said Sam Collier, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "This year's conversations are heavily shaped by shifting consumer patterns and retailer expansion goals, and we are confident that our platform is positioned to meet those needs."

FNRP's team at ICSC New York will include senior leaders across investment, leasing and asset management. Attendees include:

Jared Feldman, Executive Chairman

Kurt Padavano, Chief Operating Officer

Bill Comeau, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer

Sam Collier, Chief Revenue Officer

To schedule a meeting with FNRP at ICSC New York—or to request an interview with an FNRP executive—please contact Jessica DeMarino at [email protected].

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors. For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC